That was absolutely epic! Incredible drive from George Russell! Verstappen just didn’t look himself today, and fell to 4th.



Carlos Sainz did very well to take second but had a five-place penalty to take which means a Mercedes front row lock-out! 🔒#F1Sprint #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/gBaT2JHumU