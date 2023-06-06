Hamilton fuels SPICY speculation as Horner issues Mercedes WARNING and F1 comeback nears – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 6 June 2023 00:27

Further fuel has been added to the fire following the Spanish Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton and Shakira were snapped together while out for dinner following the race.

Rosberg reveals BRUTAL way F1 took his title and gave it to Hamilton

Nico Rosberg has revealed the brutal manner in which his world championship trophy was taken away at the end of 2017 after Lewis Hamilton reclaimed his title the following season.

Horner issues Mercedes budget cap WARNING after W14 upgrades

Christian Horner has stated that Mercedes have "committed a significant part of their budget cap" with their latest upgrades to the W14, as he insisted the pressure is now on the Silver Arrows to get the most out of the car.

Hamilton praises Schumacher role in Spanish GP double podium

Lewis Hamilton has praised the role that Mick Schumacher played in securing Mercedes' double-podium finish at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Rumours BUILD over French GP return to F1 calendar

Rumours surrounding a possible return to the Formula 1 calendar for the French Grand Prix are starting to grow, after reports emerged of a meeting during in Monaco between Stefano Domenicali and delegates of the Paul Ricard circuit.

Leclerc hits out at WRONG Ferrari moves and bemoans inconsistency

Charles Leclerc has admitted that he does not understand what Ferrari are doing wrong after he endured a nightmare Spanish Grand Prix, stating that his car behaved erratically during the race.

