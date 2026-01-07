F1 News Today: Verstappen-Ricciardo reunion teased as team set to use different cars for 2026 testing
Ford Racing have teased their 2026 season launch, and they have included Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar in the video, sending fans wild.
Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen and Hadjar will make up Red Bull's 2026 driver lineup as the team head into a new era under team principal Laurent Mekies.
New regulations are sweeping into F1 this year, and Red Bull have also opted to start making their own power units, ditching their partnership with Honda and instead entering an era of power unit production alongside Ford. And it is that partnership that may see a reunion between Verstappen and Ricciardo.
Ferrari set to use two different cars to start 2026
Fred Vasseur's Ferrari F1 team are set to use two different cars before landing on their preferred setup for the 2026 campaign.
The Scuderia suffered greatly in the final year of the previous F1 regulations, finishing the 2025 season way down in fourth in the constructors' standings.
And now, as they look to try and make ground on their rivals amid the regulation reset, it's been confirmed that they'll try two different options.
Fernando Alonso gets behind wheel of Adrian Newey Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso has taken to the track to try out a new Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin car ahead of the 2026 F1 season.
Newey joined Aston Martin last year, and has been getting to work on the new regulation changes that are sweeping into the sport for the 2026 season which may give Aston Martin a chance to make a jump on their rivals.
When Newey left Red Bull in 2024, the design legend was also working on hypercar projects for both Red Bull and Aston Martin despite not being involved in the F1 operation, and now Alonso has taken one for a spin.
Valtteri Bottas set to race Ferrari before 2026 season opener
Cadillac F1 star Valtteri Bottas is set to swap his new team's machinery for a Ferrari before the start of the 2026 season.
Bottas is returning to a full-time F1 seat this year having spent 2025 as Mercedes' reserve driver, and he's joining up with Sergio Perez to complete Cadillac's first driver lineup as a team.
But before that excitement, the racing enthusiast is going to race around in an old Ferrari.
Sergio Perez reveals Max Verstappen 'problem' at Red Bull
Ex-Red Bull star Sergio Perez has spoken out about the 'problem' he encountered during his time as Max Verstappen's F1 team-mate.
Perez first represented the Milton Keynes-based outfit in the 2021 campaign but was axed from the role at the end of the 2024 season.
He and Verstappen seemed to get on well as team-mates, but Perez has opened up about a 'problem' that he suffered alongside the Dutchman.
