Ferrari set to use two different cars to start 2026

Fred Vasseur's Ferrari F1 team are set to use two different cars before landing on their preferred setup for the 2026 campaign.

The Scuderia suffered greatly in the final year of the previous F1 regulations, finishing the 2025 season way down in fourth in the constructors' standings.

After a close battle with Red Bull for second in 2024, Ferrari finished as runners-up, but their 2025 performance was a far cry from one worthy of second place.

New regulations present Ferrari with an opportunity for a much-needed fresh start and a chance for technical director Loic Serra to prove he can be the difference maker at his new team.

The former Mercedes performance director is yet to put his stamp on the Scuderia's F1 machinery and the French engineer has already spoken to the media about how the team are getting 'creative' with the 'grey areas' of the 2026 rulebook.

Ferrari aims for pre-season testing revealed

One such creative approach was recently confirmed by Vasseur, as the team principal clarified that Ferrari will arrive at the first pre-season tests later this month with a car that could look very different to the one that lines up on the grid in Melbourne come March.

The Maranello-based squad are set to run their own tests behind closed doors before the first round of team tests get underway between January 26 and January 30, which will also be conducted privately.

Ferrari are unlikely to be the only team to tweak their car before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, with all three rounds of pre-season tests offering the opportunity to test two different car setups, rather than showing their rivals that they will be the team to beat this season.

'Spec A' will be take to the track in Barcelona at the end of January, with Italian media claiming this will primarily be used to test the power unit's electronics.

Then, 'Spec B' will be wheeled out for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to give their verdict on for the two Bahrain tests.

After all three rounds of pre-season testing are complete, Vasseur and his team will then settle on a car that they will hope can carry them higher up the competitive order by the time the 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix rolls around.

