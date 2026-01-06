Ford Racing have teased their 2026 season launch, and they have included Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar in the video, sending fans wild.

Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen and Hadjar will make up Red Bull's 2026 driver lineup as the team head into a new era under team principal Laurent Mekies.

New regulations are sweeping into F1 this year, and Red Bull have also opted to start making their own power units, ditching their partnership with Honda and instead entering an era of power unit production alongside Ford.

Former Red Bull F1 fan favourite Ricciardo has recently started a new role as global ambassador for Ford Racing, although he has confirmed that he will not be involved in the new power unit partnership between Ford and Red Bull powertrains.

Nonetheless, Ricciardo is the star of Ford Racing's recent teaser video dropped on social media that advertises their 2026 season launch, an event that is taking place on January 15 in Michigan.

The event is set to feature a celebration of all of Ford Racing's various projects, as well as properly introducing their partnership with Red Bull.

And for that reason, Verstappen featured in the teaser video too, suggesting that the Dutchman could well be at Ford Racing's 2026 launch party alongside his former team-mate Ricciardo.

One user got very excited about the prospect, saying: "Oh my god Maxiel reunion?!"

Another user commented: "Oh! Daniel and Max!", while one fan asked: "Uh. How do I get an invite?"

A third re-shared Ford's post, and wrote: "All I hear is Maxiel reunion."

Ford Racing's initial post teasing the January 15 extravaganza read: "All of Ford Racing, in Michigan Central Station, for one night."

Ricciardo's new role

Ricciardo was axed from F1 back in September 2024, and at first appeared to just be enjoying his time away from racing.

However, earlier this year, the Australian revealed his new role with Ford Racing as a global ambassador, and he has since been seen across their social channels, and at various events in the racing calendar.

Ricciardo recently got back behind the wheel of a Ford Raptor at the 2025 Raptor Rally, vlogging the event with Ford and taking to Lake Havasu in the Raptor.

Ricciardo posted a highlights montage of the exhilarating event on Instagram, with an accompanying caption which read: "Pure freedom and fun in the desert at Raptor Rally!

"Getting to jump the Ford F-150 Raptor through the sand in Lake Havasu was a blast."

F1 2026 DRIVER LINEUP: F1 grid SET as Red Bull complete driver jigsaw puzzle

Related