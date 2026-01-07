Sick thieves rob Jules Bianchi's last kart from late F1 star's family

Philippe Bianchi, father of late F1 star Jules Bianchi, has taken to social media in a plea for help after the family were robbed of several karts.

Jules Bianchi tragically lost his life at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix after his F1 car collided with a recovery vehicle at Turn 7 of the Suzuka circuit.

The mobile crane was in the process of retrieving Adrian Sutil’s Sauber, which had crashed on the previous lap, but upon impact, Bianchi suffered life-threatening head injuries.

The Frenchman was evacuated from the circuit by ambulance, but sadly passed away in hospital nine months later. He was just 25-years-old.

His tragic death led to major safety improvements to devices such as the halo, which F1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Zhou Guanyu have both credited with saving their own lives in the following years.

Bianchi's father issues plea after kart robbery

Over 10 years on from Bianchi's passing, his father Philippe has revealed that the family were the victims of an 'unscrupulous' robbery.

In a recent post on Facebook, Philippe revealed the unforgivable act carried about my thieves, writing: "Dear friends, tonight I am addressing my karting family. Last night we were burgled and the unscrupulous thieves made off with nine JB17 Forever chassis.

"Even worse, they stole Jules' last kart, a KZ 125 ART GP model, as well as my grandsons' mini karts.

"Apart from the value of the machines, it is the sentimental value that hurts us. If you see any JB17 karts in circulation, please let me know. Thank you in advance."

Bianchi had been tipped as a rising star of F1 just before his death and though he drove for Marussia F1 Team at the time of the accident, he remained a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, with a move to the Scuderia potentially on the cards in the future.

As a mark of respect following his passing, the number 17 was retired in F1 and it will forever belong to Bianchi.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen-Ricciardo reunion teased as team set to use different cars for 2026 testing

Related