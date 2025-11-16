Former F1 star BEATEN by AI rival in race on Abu Dhabi track
Former F1 star BEATEN by AI rival in race on Abu Dhabi track
Former F1 and Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat took on the challenge of competing against an AI driverless car…and lost.
The 10-lap showcase took place in Abu Dhabi with the battle against the driverless car drawing attention to the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), which was launched last year.
A2RL sees autonomous Super Formula spec single seaters compete against each other, but there's a twist... they are operated by teams of engineers and are driverless. Perfect if you don’t want to contend with pesky drivers whinging at you from the cockpit (yes, AI racing is the very definition of incel culture.)
In a tale as old as time, the racing world couldn't resist a bit of man versus machine and at the Yas Marina Circuit, Kvyat went up against AI racing team TUM.
Yep, you guessed it…Kvyat lost
The Russian driver has three F1 podiums to his name, competing in the series from 2014 until 2020, before turning his attention to sportscar racing, so you would think his experience would shine through in the end.
AI was given a head start in the competition, but Kvyat was unable to overtake the autonomous car marking his first loss against the new machinery. It remains to be seen how AI race cars would fare over a full grand prix distance, yet they have undoubtedly improved from previous excursions.
Kvyat has previously taken part in a showrun against AI machinery and won on two occasions, beating the technology by 10 seconds at the inaugural event in Abu Dhabi in 2024.
The AI racing cars have garnered bad reputation on social media, with Kvyat taking on a similar challenge at Suzuka in 2024, where the driverless car crashed before the race even began.
However, a year later from that embarrassing outing, the technology has learnt a lot and improved, so much so it makes you want to get rid of your smartphone and live off grid in the mountains.
REVEALED: Who are F1's richest team?
Related
Latest News
'Don't tell him': Red Bull boss admits 'painful' Max Verstappen truth
- 28 minutes ago
Former F1 star BEATEN by AI rival in race on Abu Dhabi track
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: BLOCKBUSTER signing attempt unmasked as alternative Hamilton sporting venture revealed
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen makes unusual U-turn in George Russell feud
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton blasts grumpy old F1 pundits
- 3 hours ago
How Lewis Hamilton could have been a footballer
- Yesterday 22:56
Most read
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- 27 october
Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
- 30 october
F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 27 october
Ferrari make early decision on Lewis Hamilton contract extension
- 30 october
FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 9 november
A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
- 7 november