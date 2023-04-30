Sweary Verstappen SNEERS at ‘ridiculous’ Russell as top pundit asks ‘what’s the POINT of the sprint?’ - GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Sunday 30 April 2023 00:43

Max Verstappen admitted there was no resolution to his frustrations with George Russell after the pair made contact on the opening lap of the Azerbaijan sprint race.

➡️ READ MORE

Schiff questions 'what's the point of the Sprint' for underperforming teams

Naomi Schiff has brutally asked what the point of the F1 Sprint is for teams that are unlikely to score points on Saturday.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen draws battle lines between 'PURE RACERS' and 'business' in Sprint row

Max Verstappen has revealed his concerns with the new sprint race format, arguing that it won't change much, especially at the front end of the grid.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen FURIOUS at Russell contact during Baku sprint

Max Verstappen was enraged by what he claimed was 'ridiculous' contact from George Russell in the opening seconds of the Azerbaijan sprint race, leaving a hole in his sidepod.

➡️ READ MORE

Leclerc makes Ferrari car admission after being beaten in Baku sprint

Charles Leclerc has said Ferrari are 'still not where we want to be' after taking second place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race.

➡️ READ MORE

Albon in X-rated four-letter BLAST at Azerbaijan sprint race

Alex Albon has called the new Formula 1 Sprint format "s**t" after finishing ninth, one place adrift from where he could've scored Williams their second point of the season.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso begs FIA to give Sainz ANOTHER penalty

Fernando Alonso has suggested that fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz should be penalised for making contact with him in the Baku Sprint race.

➡️ READ MORE