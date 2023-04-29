Verstappen draws battle lines between 'PURE RACERS' and 'business' in Sprint row

Harry Smith

Saturday 29 April 2023 08:27

Max Verstappen has revealed his concerns with the new sprint race format, arguing that it won't change much, especially at the front end of the grid.

The Dutch driver has been public so far in his criticism of the new format, suggesting that he could walk out on the sport if Formula 1 continues with gimmicky changes.

Now Verstappen has shut down claims that the sprint race will create better racing at the front end of the grid.

Red Bull's poster boy will hope for a straightforward weekend in Baku as he looks to extend his lead at the top of the driver's standings.

Verstappen unconvinced

"Everyone I think knows my opinion about it but I think just looking at the weekend, it will be a bit more chaotic, to get everything right," Verstappen said to Sky Sports ahead of Friday's qualifying session.

"I think there will be a little bit more chaos around because of the extra qualifying. This track anyway is normally quite chaotic, so this will only make it a little bit more chaotic.

The Dutch driver was also unconvinced that the changes to the format will affect the running at the top end of the grid.

Azerbaijan hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Verstappen

"From my side I don't think it will actually change a lot, if you're first, second, third you're quite happy in that position and just get the points and get it over with and focus on the race.

"I think everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but sometimes, of course, what I think is right some people don't agree with, but I just think as a pure racer, what is right.

"When you're running a business, it's sometimes different what is right. I guess it's just a difference in opinion."

