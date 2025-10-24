F1 Store kicks off payday deal as hottest merch gets HUGE 70% reduction

The F1 store have begun a limited deal that offers up to 70 per cent off official Formula 1 team merchandise, with some of the hottest pieces from teams across the grid included in the discount.

Ahead of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, fans can browse the official F1 Store to find pieces across a variety of teams, drivers and themes up for grabs at a discounted rate from the 2025 collections and previous campaigns. Click here to see all the items included in the sale available with code F1PACE from midnight on October 23 until midnight on October 26.

With so many items thrown into the discount, it's tricky to know where to look, so GPFans have put together a guide on the best deals from the latest kit and some classic pieces which are available while stocks last.

So let's begin with the champions merch. Two-time champion Fernando Alonso, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and reigning champion Max Verstappen all have official personalised pieces included in this sale.

Verstappen's Red Bull Racing driver t-shirt from this season is on sale, which features his well deserved driver No.1 on the front. Click here to purchase.

Alonso's Aston Martin F1 2025 team cap in the team's striking green shade has been reduced to just £28.35 with code: F1PACE, which has also been personalised with his driver No.14.

As for Hamilton fans, you can pick up the white edition of his 2025 Scuderia Ferrari cap, which features his personal LH logo and iconic driver number 44.

Lewis Hamilton's official Miami edition Ferrari cap could be yours!

Official F1 kit sale for Mercedes, McLaren and more

The Silver Arrows have multiple pieces from their 2025 collection on sale, including the Mercedes AMG Petronas Adidas team jacket and the official Mercedes team polo in black.

This year's constructors' champions also have pieces from their latest collection available for less with code: F1PACE, with McLaren's 2025 team polo now £54.60 down from £78, and their unisex papaya hooded sweatshirt is just £77 from £110.

The official 9SEVENTY pre curved cap for star driver Lando Norris is also just £28.70 until October 26, reduced from £41.

Red Bull and Ferrari both have their latest team softshell jackets included in the discount, so click here to get your hands on the Scuderia Ferrari merch piece or click here to shop the Red Bull version.

If you'd prefer a hoodie, Ferrari also have their 2025 team hooded sweatshirt reduced to £75.60 with code: F1PACE, down from £108. Click here to shop.

Heritage sale pieces

If the 2025 team look doesn't do it for you, the F1 Store also have a handful of heritage pieces included in the limited time only discount.

To celebrate 75 years of the Formula 1 championship and the history of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the Barcelona mosaics graphic hoodie is just £28.05 with code: F1PACE, down from its original price of £65.

Having competed in the sport for 20 years, Red Bull are well placed to promote their heritage merchandise pieces. The Red Bull Racing New Era Re-Edition E Frame Trucker Cap could be yours for £27.30, a piece which perfectly conveys the paddock fashion of the 2000s.

Looking for something in between the team look of old and new, the Red Bull Racing heritage t-shirt could be just right for you.

