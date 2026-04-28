Red Bull F1 star Isack Hadjar gets in a spin at Lionel Messi MLS match ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Isack Hadjar was stood next to the football GOAT

Red Bull F1 star Isack Hadjar made somewhat of a meal out of a coin toss in front of footballing legend Lionel Messi last weekend.

Messi now plays for Inter Miami CF, who faced a match against New England at their new 26,700-seater stadium.

The Nu Stadium only opened at the beginning of April, and is about 16 miles south of the Hard Rock Stadium, which features heavily in F1's Miami Grand Prix.

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With F1 returning to Miami this weekend for the fifth edition of the Miami GP, Hadjar was enjoying watching one of the greatest players to have ever played football in action during Inter Miami's 1-1 draw against New England.

And the Frenchman even had the honour of completing the coin toss, right in front of Inter Miami captain Messi and the opposition captain Carles Gil.

Red Bull's 21-year-old driver didn't complete the coin toss in the smoothest fashion, however, looking a little confused when catching the coin, before presenting it to the two captains.

Hadjar then posed for a photo alongside Messi, Gil and the match officials.

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F1 finally returns this week!

Following a five-week break in the season caused by the cancellations of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix, F1 returns this weekend for the Miami GP.

F1 legend Martin Brundle has described this weekend's race as 'one of the biggest relaunches in F1 history' due to the fact the new regulations that swept into the sport at the start of the year have only seen three race weekends so far.

Tweaks have been made by the FIA to the new rules ahead of Miami too, in an attempt to improve safety and ensure drivers are more on the limit in qualifying.

Hadjar and Red Bull will desperately be hoping that they have made gains on their rivals during this spring break, currently sat down in sixth in the constructors' championship.

The Miami GP is a sprint weekend, meaning we have FP1 and sprint qualifying on Friday, the sprint race and main race qualifying on Saturday, and the Miami GP on Sunday, with a lights out time locally of 4pm (9pm BST).

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