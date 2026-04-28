Red Bull F1 star Isack Hadjar gets in a spin at Lionel Messi MLS match ahead of Miami Grand Prix
Red Bull F1 star Isack Hadjar gets in a spin at Lionel Messi MLS match ahead of Miami Grand Prix
Isack Hadjar was stood next to the football GOAT
Red Bull F1 star Isack Hadjar made somewhat of a meal out of a coin toss in front of footballing legend Lionel Messi last weekend.
Messi now plays for Inter Miami CF, who faced a match against New England at their new 26,700-seater stadium.
The Nu Stadium only opened at the beginning of April, and is about 16 miles south of the Hard Rock Stadium, which features heavily in F1's Miami Grand Prix.
With F1 returning to Miami this weekend for the fifth edition of the Miami GP, Hadjar was enjoying watching one of the greatest players to have ever played football in action during Inter Miami's 1-1 draw against New England.
And the Frenchman even had the honour of completing the coin toss, right in front of Inter Miami captain Messi and the opposition captain Carles Gil.
Red Bull's 21-year-old driver didn't complete the coin toss in the smoothest fashion, however, looking a little confused when catching the coin, before presenting it to the two captains.
Hadjar then posed for a photo alongside Messi, Gil and the match officials.
READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss accuses Red Bull of having 'unhealthy' setup
F1 finally returns this week!
Following a five-week break in the season caused by the cancellations of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix, F1 returns this weekend for the Miami GP.
F1 legend Martin Brundle has described this weekend's race as 'one of the biggest relaunches in F1 history' due to the fact the new regulations that swept into the sport at the start of the year have only seen three race weekends so far.
Tweaks have been made by the FIA to the new rules ahead of Miami too, in an attempt to improve safety and ensure drivers are more on the limit in qualifying.
Hadjar and Red Bull will desperately be hoping that they have made gains on their rivals during this spring break, currently sat down in sixth in the constructors' championship.
The Miami GP is a sprint weekend, meaning we have FP1 and sprint qualifying on Friday, the sprint race and main race qualifying on Saturday, and the Miami GP on Sunday, with a lights out time locally of 4pm (9pm BST).
READ MORE: 'F1 has no problems' - Why Stefano Domenicali was right to deny issues in controversial interview
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Red Bull reunion? How Christian Horner and Helmut Marko could reconnect after ex-F1 star lands new role
- Yesterday 21:16
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 boss admits controversial new regulations will need to be changed AGAIN
F1 News Today: Aston Martin questioned over Newey decision as star admits ‘not doing enough’
Red Bull reunion? How Christian Horner and Helmut Marko could reconnect after ex-F1 star lands new role
Aston Martin told Adrian Newey F1 move 'was never going to work'
Latest News
Red Bull F1 star Isack Hadjar gets in a spin at Lionel Messi MLS match ahead of Miami Grand Prix
- 57 minutes ago
F1 boss admits controversial new regulations will need to be changed AGAIN
- 2 hours ago
Helmut Marko confirms F1 return after securing new role
- 2 hours ago
Jos Verstappen reacts after escaping massive rally crash: "It was huge"
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Aston Martin questioned over Newey decision as star admits ‘not doing enough’
- Today 07:24
Rush film was a ‘joke', McLaren F1 chief gives TRUTH about legendary Hunt and Lauda rivalry
- Yesterday 22:56
Most read
FIA announce replacement races after Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP cancellations
- 9 april
F1 stars under tax evasion investigation worth 'hundreds of millions'
- 21 april
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
- 26 april
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen triggers 2026 cancellations as McLaren secure Red Bull star
- 10 april
F1 star involved as sex escort scandal uncovered
- 21 april
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: Final NLS5 Race times and positions
- 19 april