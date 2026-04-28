Jos Verstappen reacts after escaping massive rally crash: "It was huge"
Jos Verstappen reacts after escaping massive rally crash: "It was huge"
Former F1 star Jos Verstappen suffered a horror crash
Jos Verstappen suffered a heavy crash on Sunday during the Rally of Wallonia.
The reigning Belgian Rally Championship titleholder flipped his car but emerged unscathed along with his co-driver Jasper Vermeulen. For the first time, the driver has spoken out about the accident.
The incident occurred during the 13th timed stage in Loyers. Verstappen’s Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 from Sarrazin Motorsport slid off the road, sustaining serious damage before ending up roof-side. This unfortunate turn forced the duo to immediately withdraw from the competition.
Reflecting on the moments before the crash, Verstappen said: "It was very dusty, and there was loose gravel everywhere. I think we took the corner a bit too fast. The car became uncontrollable. We hit a post, which sent us spinning until we ended up on top," according to NU.nl.
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Major impact
Despite the severe collision, both occupants managed to exit the vehicle without any injuries. For this rally, Verstappen was paired with Jasper Vermeulen, who stepped in at the last minute for regular co-driver Renaud Jamoul, sidelined by a broken ankle. "The most important thing is that Jasper and I got out safely," Verstappen emphasised. "It was a big crash, but once again our safe cars did their job."
Strong weekend
The crash dealt a significant blow to an otherwise impressive weekend near Namur. After day one, Verstappen had secured third place overall, even after receiving a forty-second penalty for speeding on a liaison road.
Due to the crash and the subsequent recovery of his car, race organisers decided to neutralise that timed stage for all remaining competitors.
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