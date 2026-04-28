close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Jos Verstappen

Jos Verstappen reacts after escaping massive rally crash: "It was huge"

Jos Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

Jos Verstappen reacts after escaping massive rally crash: "It was huge"

Former F1 star Jos Verstappen suffered a horror crash

Originally written by Brian Van Hinthum. This version is a translation.

Jos Verstappen suffered a heavy crash on Sunday during the Rally of Wallonia.

The reigning Belgian Rally Championship titleholder flipped his car but emerged unscathed along with his co-driver Jasper Vermeulen. For the first time, the driver has spoken out about the accident.

The incident occurred during the 13th timed stage in Loyers. Verstappen’s Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 from Sarrazin Motorsport slid off the road, sustaining serious damage before ending up roof-side. This unfortunate turn forced the duo to immediately withdraw from the competition.

Reflecting on the moments before the crash, Verstappen said: "It was very dusty, and there was loose gravel everywhere. I think we took the corner a bit too fast. The car became uncontrollable. We hit a post, which sent us spinning until we ended up on top," according to NU.nl.

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin questioned over Newey decision as star admits ‘not doing enough’

Major impact

Despite the severe collision, both occupants managed to exit the vehicle without any injuries. For this rally, Verstappen was paired with Jasper Vermeulen, who stepped in at the last minute for regular co-driver Renaud Jamoul, sidelined by a broken ankle. "The most important thing is that Jasper and I got out safely," Verstappen emphasised. "It was a big crash, but once again our safe cars did their job."

Strong weekend

The crash dealt a significant blow to an otherwise impressive weekend near Namur. After day one, Verstappen had secured third place overall, even after receiving a forty-second penalty for speeding on a liaison road.

Due to the crash and the subsequent recovery of his car, race organisers decided to neutralise that timed stage for all remaining competitors.

READ MORE: Horner breaks silence after 'warm welcome' back to the paddock

Related

F1 Jos Verstappen

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Red Bull F1 star Isack Hadjar gets in a spin at Lionel Messi MLS match ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull F1 star Isack Hadjar gets in a spin at Lionel Messi MLS match ahead of Miami Grand Prix

  • 58 minutes ago
F1 boss admits controversial new regulations will need to be changed AGAIN

F1 boss admits controversial new regulations will need to be changed AGAIN

  • 2 hours ago
Helmut Marko confirms F1 return after securing new role

Helmut Marko confirms F1 return after securing new role

  • 2 hours ago
Shocking new Jos Verstappen rally crash footage lays bare scary incident

Shocking new Jos Verstappen rally crash footage lays bare scary incident

  • Yesterday 15:55
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's new career as 'hot drivers' promo slammed

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's new career as 'hot drivers' promo slammed

  • Yesterday 15:42
F1 News Today: Aston Martin questioned over Newey decision as star admits ‘not doing enough’

F1 News Today: Aston Martin questioned over Newey decision as star admits ‘not doing enough’

  • Today 07:24

Just in

10:57
Red Bull F1 star Isack Hadjar gets in a spin at Lionel Messi MLS match ahead of Miami Grand Prix
09:49
F1 boss admits controversial new regulations will need to be changed AGAIN
09:02
Helmut Marko confirms F1 return after securing new role
07:24
F1 News Today: Aston Martin questioned over Newey decision as star admits ‘not doing enough’
27-4
Rush film was a ‘joke', McLaren F1 chief gives TRUTH about legendary Hunt and Lauda rivalry
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 boss admits controversial new regulations will need to be changed AGAIN Latest F1 News

F1 boss admits controversial new regulations will need to be changed AGAIN

2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Aston Martin questioned over Newey decision as star admits ‘not doing enough’ F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Aston Martin questioned over Newey decision as star admits ‘not doing enough’

Today 07:24
Red Bull reunion? How Christian Horner and Helmut Marko could reconnect after ex-F1 star lands new role F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull reunion? How Christian Horner and Helmut Marko could reconnect after ex-F1 star lands new role

Yesterday 21:16
Aston Martin told Adrian Newey F1 move 'was never going to work' Aston Martin F1

Aston Martin told Adrian Newey F1 move 'was never going to work'

Yesterday 20:27
Ontdek het op Google Play
x