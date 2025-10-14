Follow GPFans now on Google Discover and win!

GPFans is now on Google Discover – your personal mobile news feed. This means you’ll receive all the essential F1 news directly in your Discover overview, minus the clutter.

Following us is a breeze: simply click here, make sure you’re logged into your Google account, and hit “+ follow on Google.” That’s it – plus, you could even win a Red Bull polo or a pair of Red Bull earphones.

Google Discover has quickly become one of the top sources for catching up on the latest news and recently, Google introduced a follow feature, allowing you to subscribe to your favourite media outlets with just one tap.

This helps tailor your feed precisely to what you want to see. As an F1 fan, you won’t want to miss a beat – follow GPFans on Google Discover and have the latest updates delivered straight to you in under 30 seconds.

How to Follow GPFans on Google Discover ⤵️

1. Visit our Google Discover page by clicking here.

2. Make sure you’re logged into your Google account and click “+ follow on Google.”

3. You’re all set!

On our Google Discover page, you’ll see articles from all our international editions. Don’t worry – once you’re subscribed, Google will only show you the English language articles.

We’ve also mentioned before that you can follow GPFans on Google News, which works perfectly alongside Google Discover. To subscribe to our Google News channel, click here.

Want a chance to win the Red Bull polo or a pair of Red Bull earphones? Simply follow GPFans on Google Discover as outlined above and then head to our Facebook page to leave a comment letting us know which prize you have got your eye on. The competition runs until Tuesday, November 25, at 11:59pm and we’ll announce the winner on Facebook. Make sure to follow our page so you don’t miss out on the results.

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

Related