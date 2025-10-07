Aston Martin F1 boss reveals Fernando Alonso retirement 'dream'

Aston Martin F1 boss Andy Cowell has hinted at the 'dream' scenario that would prompt Fernando Alonso's retirement from the sport.

Alonso is a two-time F1 world champion, but those two titles were earned all the way back in 2005 and 2006, with the Spaniard's longevity an incredible feat.

His career started back in 2001 with the Minardi team but now at 44 years of age, Alonso has the most race starts in F1 history with 419.

Barring a year off in 2002 and a two-season retirement in 2019 and 2020, Alonso has been a stalwart on the grid for much of the 21st century, and is still racing at the highest level with Aston Martin.

In 2023, Alonso enjoyed what he described as his 'best season ever', claiming eight podiums with the Silverstone-based outfit and finishing fourth in the drivers' championship.

However, 2024 and 2025 have been a bit tougher going, but the team are hoping to be challenging for championship success in the near future, with Adrian Newey having joined the team and new regulations sweeping into the sport in 2026.

Recently, Alonso revealed that he will be likely to retire if Aston Martin do turn out to have a good year in 2026, due to the Spaniard wanting to go out on a high, but that it would be harder to call time on his career if the team struggle once more.

Speaking to media at the Singapore Grand Prix, Cowell was asked if he could explain Alonso's retirement comments, with the team principal adding: "I think that’s linked to - we all want to finish on a high. He’d like to finish his driving career winning races, doing well in races. So I think that’s what that’s linked to.

"He’s a huge part of the team. Really useful to have him on board, and Lance [Stroll] this year and into next year, providing guidance on what’s important for the ’26 car, work in the DIL sim and car configuration work and so on.

"But yeah, I think it comes back to that. Last race for Fernando, top step of the podium - that’s what we all dream of."

Alonso's long wait for success

It's been 19 long years since Alonso's second title success, and at that point with the Spaniard still only 25, it was generally thought that he would go on to have a career similar to that of Michael Schumacher, who has the joint most amount of championships in F1 history.

However, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen have all gone on to have more successful careers than Alonso whilst he's still been driving, with the Spaniard narrowly missing out on further title success in 2007, 2010 and 2012.

While the prospect of challenging for a third world title at the age of 44 is an unlikely one, there is real hope that Alonso can claim a 33rd career grand prix victory in his remaining time in the sport, particularly with the lofty ambitions of Aston Martin.

Alonso's 32nd career win came at the 2013 Spanish GP while he was racing for Ferrari, and unsuccessful spells at McLaren and Alpine followed that before his move to Aston Martin in 2023.

Both he and team-mate Stroll are currently contracted until the end of the 2026 season, with Alonso and Aston Martin both set to face a decision over a reshuffle depending on how competitive the car is next year.

