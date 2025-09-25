Max Verstappen's GT3 race debut: How to watch live for FREE

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen will make his Ferrari GT3 debut this weekend in the 57th ADAC Barbarossa Prize at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Verstappen will compete in the ninth round of this year’s Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) after he secured his DMSB Grade A Permit two weeks ago in a Porsche Cayman GT4 CS.

The Dutchman will now step into the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 alongside team-mate Chris Lulham, where he joins a grid of 110 cars.

Verstappen first made headlines in a GT3 car when he entered a test at the Nordschleife using the pseudonym ‘Franz Hermann’, driving the same Ferrari GT3 car he will compete in this weekend, and reportedly where he broke the lap record.

Schedule for the 57th ADAC Barbarossa Prize

The live stream begins on Saturday, September 25 and will be shown on Motor Sport at 7:15am (BST), with qualifying then taking place at 7:30am and ending at 9am.

A pitwalk will take place at 9:20am, followed by grid formation at 10:10am. The crucial race will start at 11:00am, offering uninterrupted coverage throughout the four hour race.

Weather forecast for the Nurburgring

Qualifying will get underway at 7:30am (BST) and 8:30am (local time), where sunny intervals are forecast and temperatures climb from eight degrees Celsius to 10. There is 10 per cent chance of rain across the whole session.

The race starts at 11am (BST) and 12pm (local time), where conditions are expected to be cloudy, as the chance of race increases throughout the four hour race to 30 and then 40 per cent.

The temperature will settle at a cool 13 degrees Celsius, while wind speeds remain low at 5mph.

Where can you watch the race?

You can follow the entire Barbarossa Prize race here live and for free via Motor Sport.TV from 10.15am.

Alternatively you can catch all the race action on the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie YouTube channel on this link.

The race broadcast includes commentary in both German and English, onboard cameras from selected cars, and live timing for real-time results. However, only German commentary is available for qualifying.

