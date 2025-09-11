Lewis Hamilton 'personal touch' revealed after Italian GP
Lewis Hamilton 'personal touch' revealed after Italian GP
Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton went the extra mile at Monza to ensure the tifosi had a memorable Italian Grand Prix.
Heading into last weekend's race, the seven-time champion knew he had his work cut out to produce a result that Ferrari's passionate fanbase would approve of.
Following the Dutch GP the week before, the FIA announced that Hamilton would have to head to the home of Ferrari with a five-place grid penalty hanging over him and as a result, he wound up way back in 10th on the starting grid for the Italian GP.
The 40-year-old managed to stay in the points and recovered an impressive four places on Sunday, crossing the line in P6, just two places behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.
But it wasn't results that the tifosi cared for, in fact they seemed perfectly happy to see Max Verstappen back on the podium, with the fans of the Scuderia just desperate to show their support for Hamilton in what has so far been a disappointing first season in red.
Hamilton gives back to patient Ferrari fans
Ferrari's newest driver appeared in blue for much of the weekend at Monza in honour of Ferrari icon Niki Lauda, with the limited edition kit proving an instant hit with the tifosi.
On Wednesday before the on-track action had even started, Hamilton addressed his adoring fans in the centre of Milan, with thousands turning up just to see the champion.
Following the final European race of the 2025 campaign, Ferrari F1 team posted a video on their social media channels where Hamilton could be seen signing the exclusive blue Monza caps and mini replicas of his yellow racing helmt.
The caption read: "Lewis Hamilton adding that personal touch", demonstrating Hamilton's desire to give back to the fans that cheered him on all week in Italy despite his penalty.
Despite being under immense pressure thanks to his struggles at Ferrari this season, Hamilton still found time to give back to his loyal supporters outside of a busy race weekend where he had plenty of racing and team commitments to attend to as well.
. @LewisHamilton adding that personal touch 🤌 pic.twitter.com/e1Kez6ZJu4— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 9, 2025
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Verstappen inspection as date set for controversial penalty review
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton hit with Ferrari loss after Italian GP penalty
READ MORE: Norris blasts 'idiot' Verstappen after Italian Grand Prix scrap
READ MORE: Inside Hamilton's staggering $450M net worth: Ferrari salary, real estate value & more
Related
Latest News
Kimi Antonelli behaviour prompts calls for Mercedes intervention
- 1 minute ago
F1 News Today: FIA announce Verstappen inspection as date set for controversial penalty review
- 56 minutes ago
Marko declares Red Bull star 'on schedule' for F1 promotion
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton 'personal touch' revealed after Italian GP
- 2 hours ago
Williams announce end of season driver signing
- 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen's response to McLaren controversy says it all
- 3 hours ago
Most read
FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
- 6 september
FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
- 31 august
Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
- 6 september
Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
- 29 august
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
- 29 august
Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed
- 4 september