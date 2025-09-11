Lewis Hamilton 'personal touch' revealed after Italian GP

Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton went the extra mile at Monza to ensure the tifosi had a memorable Italian Grand Prix.

Heading into last weekend's race, the seven-time champion knew he had his work cut out to produce a result that Ferrari's passionate fanbase would approve of.

Following the Dutch GP the week before, the FIA announced that Hamilton would have to head to the home of Ferrari with a five-place grid penalty hanging over him and as a result, he wound up way back in 10th on the starting grid for the Italian GP.

The 40-year-old managed to stay in the points and recovered an impressive four places on Sunday, crossing the line in P6, just two places behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

But it wasn't results that the tifosi cared for, in fact they seemed perfectly happy to see Max Verstappen back on the podium, with the fans of the Scuderia just desperate to show their support for Hamilton in what has so far been a disappointing first season in red.

Hamilton gives back to patient Ferrari fans

Ferrari's newest driver appeared in blue for much of the weekend at Monza in honour of Ferrari icon Niki Lauda, with the limited edition kit proving an instant hit with the tifosi.

On Wednesday before the on-track action had even started, Hamilton addressed his adoring fans in the centre of Milan, with thousands turning up just to see the champion.

Following the final European race of the 2025 campaign, Ferrari F1 team posted a video on their social media channels where Hamilton could be seen signing the exclusive blue Monza caps and mini replicas of his yellow racing helmt.

The caption read: "Lewis Hamilton adding that personal touch", demonstrating Hamilton's desire to give back to the fans that cheered him on all week in Italy despite his penalty.

Despite being under immense pressure thanks to his struggles at Ferrari this season, Hamilton still found time to give back to his loyal supporters outside of a busy race weekend where he had plenty of racing and team commitments to attend to as well.

