All 10 F1 teams alerted of mandatory FIA rule at Italian GP

The FIA have announced a mandatory rule that all 20 F1 drivers must adhere to at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

The 16th round of the 2025 F1 championship takes to Italy's historic circuit, where Lewis Hamilton is hoping to perform a Monza miracle in front of the tifosi on Sunday.

With a five-place grid penalty hanging over his head from last weekend's Dutch GP however, Hamilton will be lucky to pick up points for his second race in red in Ferrari's home country.

And the 40-year-old will need to keep an eye on his speed in the pits this weekend too, or he could be faced with yet another penalty.

Heading into this year's Italian GP, F1's governing body have introduced a mandatory minimum speed that all drivers must stick to.

An announcement from the FIA read: "In order to ensure that cars are not driven unnecessarily slowly on any laps during and after the end of qualifying or during reconnaissance lap(s) when the pit exit is opened for the race, drivers must stay below 1:39.0 between the Safety Car lines shown on the pit lane drawing."

F1 stars at risk of Italian GP penalty

As a result of the change, all drivers will have to ensure they do not go slower than 1:39 per lap on Saturday at Monza, with a potential penalty on the line should they drop below the minimum speed.

Last time out, the FIA changed the minimum speed limit to 1:26 per lap, which saw title contender Lando Norris and four-time champion Max Verstappen both investigated for driving unnecessarily slowly.

Though neither driver was punished on the occasion in Zandvoort, Verstappen did pick up a penalty point at the 2024 Qatar GP qualifying for the same breach.

With nine points still attached to his name, both Verstappen and the other 19 drivers on the grid will aim to avoid picking up any more this weekend.

