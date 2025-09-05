Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, has taken to social media to slam Sergio Perez Sr after the 65-year-old made a recent claim about his own son's time at Red Bull.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were previously team-mates at the Milton Keybes-based outfit between the 2021 and 2024 seasons, with Perez securing a career-best finish of second in the drivers' championship in 2023.

The Mexican racer was Verstappen's No.2, assisting him in earning his four consecutive championships.

Perez was dropped by Red Bull after a dip in performance in 2024, but his return to the sport has been confirmed for next season, after he was announced alongside Valtteri Bottas as Cadillac's first F1 driver duo.

Despite his career comeback, Checo's father has recently lashed out at Red Bull, claiming that if his son had been given the same car as Verstappen, he would be champion.

As Dutch media reported Antonio Perez Garibay's quotes on social media, Verstappen's own father could be found in the comments, saying: "What an idiot. He’s always had the same material, but he just needs to push harder."

Red Bull family conflict

Jos' comments in regards to Perez and his father have arguably come at a surprising time, with Christian Horner's exit from Red Bull back in July expected to calm things within the Verstappen camp.

The Dutch racer and the former Red Bull boss famously didn't always see eye to eye, but Horner's replacement, Laurent Mekies, appears to have demonstrated a mutual respect with Verstappen Sr since his promotion.

Jos is well known for his opinionated outbursts and is no stranger to using social media to air his views on the latest issues in F1.

Back in April of this year, the 53-year-old shared a post on 'X' which compared the rear wing of Red Bull's rival, McLaren, to a 'monster' at the Japanese GP.

The use of flexi-wings was a hot topic last season, with many F1 teams complaining about their implementation, and Verstappen Sr. even hinting that he believed the papaya outfit were on thin ice regarding the technical rules.

His four-time champion son is quite the opposite, and has insisted many times over the years that he prefers to let his driving do the talking.

