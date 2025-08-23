The Red Bull F1 team have been advised on the best possible replacement for Max Verstappen should the Dutchman opt to leave the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

The 27-year-old is currently contracted to race with Laurent Mekies' team until 2028, although uncertainty over his future persisted until he finally put the rumours over a move to Mercedes to rest.

At the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out, Verstappen committed himself to Red Bull for 2026, but it is widely believed a switch to a rival team could still be on the cards in the near future if Red Bull cannot provide him with machinery capable of championship contention.

Speaking on how Verstappen's potential exit could impact the paddock, F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya told Casas De Apuestas: "When Max Verstappen comes out maybe next year and says I'm free, how many teams are really going to be open to taking him?

"McLaren are out of the picture. Ferrari? Maybe. I think Carlos Sainz could go back to Ferrari, but he would also be great for Red Bull. Red Bull needs experience. If Max says he’s leaving, who are you going to bring in? Another rookie? And you're then going to end up with four rookies in two struggling teams?

"I would have taken Carlos in a heartbeat. Red Bull should go for Carlos and break his contract and take him out of Williams."

Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen were previously F1 team-mates

Would Sainz make early Williams exit?

Sainz was ousted from his position at the Scuderia at the start of 2025 to make way for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, whose maiden season in red has got off to a rocky start.

The Spaniard instead headed to Williams to join James Vowles' mission of returning the squad to its former title-winning glory, but has only managed to score 16 points in 14 rounds.

Having previously won four grands prix with Williams himself, Montoya knows the privilege that comes with racing for such a storied F1 team, yet still feels Red Bull would make a better home for Sainz.

The 30-year-old has struggled since departing Ferrari, much like his successor at the Scuderia, with 2026 not only providing a clean slate for the drivers thanks to the new regulations, but also, a chance to weigh up a move across the grid.

Sainz's contract with Williams is set to end at the end of next season, meaning an early exit like Montoya suggests would be unlikely, but next year's silly season could certainly throw up some shock shuffling around the paddock.

