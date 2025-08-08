Hamilton cast as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame with bizarre Italian report

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and global entertainment franchise Marvel may have more in common than you think.

Both have been plagued by high expectations, with Hamilton's move to Ferrari following his six championship victories with Mercedes akin to the drastic drop off in quality of Marvel movies since Avengers: Endgame.

Fans of the MCU will be all too familiar of the risk of lofty expectations. After Marvel's 2019 box-office hit, fans were well aware that the final devastating installment of the Avengers series had raised the bar, but the MCU have never produced anything that comes close to the popularity of Endgame ever since,

Aside from the financial success Endgame brought Marvel, the movie became famous for the upsetting demise of much-loved character Iron Man. In the blockbuster, Robert Downey Jr.'s superhero with anti-hero tendencies makes the ultimate sacrifice, saving the earth, but according to Italian media, Hamilton appears to have sacrificed his career with his move to Ferrari.

In a review of Hamilton's maiden season so far with the Scuderia, Italian journalist Leo Turrini wrote for Sky Italia: "We were so deluded. Hamilton brings to mind Iron Man in Avengers: End Game: is it possible that it must end so sadly?

"Leclerc recalls Gary Cooper in High Noon: where are those in Maranello who should be helping him? In total, 0 wins (aside from a Sprint in China), 1 pole, and many livers mashed (by bile) as Vasco sang. On the other hand, Vasseur has been confirmed. Goodbye and good luck, dear Fred (in English, learning Italian is prohibited).

Among the Italian idioms, Turrini made a bizarre comparison to the Marvel movie, even highlighting his point about learning Ferrari's native language by making the address to Vasseur the only line written in English in the original article.

Why? Perhaps a dig at the slow progress in learning Italian that both Hamilton and Vasseur have been accused of in the past.

Lewis Hamilton is under a lot of pressure to perform at Ferrari

Unforgiving scrutiny part and parcel of Ferrari experience

Hamilton has made an effort to express his interest in learning Italian since moving to the Maranello-based F1 team this year, but his new boss has less of an excuse considering he has sat at the helm of the constructor since 2023.

The expectation of joining Ferrari weighs heavy on drivers and personnel alike, with not even Vasseur or F1 legend Hamilton safe from scrutiny.

Italian media have consistently labelled Hamilton's maiden season with the Scuderia as a failure in 2025, with the 40-year-old even issuing a worrying statement at last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, urging his team to change driver.

A much-needed summer break is now underway and with a multi-year contract extension recently announced for Vasseur, he needs to get his thinking cap on over how to motivate his team ahead of the second half of a so far disappointing championship... even if he does it in English!

