Marko issues definitive update over Verstappen Red Bull F1 future

Red Bull F1 chief Helmut Marko has given a definitive verdict on Max Verstappen’s future and confirmed where the four-time world champion will race in 2026.

Verstappen currently has a contract with Red Bull until 2028, but the team’s decline in performance has led to reports that he could activate an exit clause in his contract if he dips below third in the standings.

While the Dutchman hasn’t dipped below third, he is 81 points behind Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ standings as the chance of a fifth world title continues to drift away.

In recent weeks, Mercedes confirmed they had engaged in talks with Verstappen, and following the exit of Christian Horner from Red Bull, there has been increased speculation the champion could leave too.

Despite the team's diminishing championship chances, Red Bull F1 advisor Marko has provided the latest update over the champion's future, declaring that Verstappen will be racing for Red Bull in 2026.

Speaking to RTL/ntv and sport.de., Marko said: "Yes, I can confirm that Max Verstappen will be driving for Red Bull in 2026."

Should the Dutchman or Red Bull follow up Marko's claim with official confirmation, his decision to remain with the Milton Keynes-based outfit would come as no surprise.

2026 poses a great unknown due to the regulation changes and the reigning champion will likely wait to assess whether Red Bull have a fighting chance next season and beyond before jumping ship to any of their rivals.

Red Bull’s new team principal Laurent Mekies will be hoping he can continue the successful legacy of the championship winning outfit, and crucially retain Verstappen for 2026 and beyond.

However, there are a host of teams who are all hoping to master the new rules themselves, with Aston Martin and former Red Bull engineer Adrian Newey hard at work on a 2026 challenger.

Verstappen was linked to an Aston Martin switch earlier this season — although this was denied by the team — which posed the potential for a reunion with Newey; but the champion is not short of options should he wish to leave Red Bull next year or in the future.

