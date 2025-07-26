Here's how you can watch the F1 highlights of the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.

F1's sprint race format returns to Spa this weekend, with extra points up for grabs for the championship contenders ahead of the 13th main race of the 2025 season.

Max Verstappen will be desperate to claw back ground in the standings, after he slipped 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri at Silverstone last time out.

Meanwhile, both Ferrari stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be hoping their upgrades this weekend kick-start a more positive second half of the 2025 campaign, as they trail behind leaders McLaren in the constructors' standings.

Here is how you can watch all the competitive sessions from the Belgian Grand Prix for free, in what is set to be a huge weekend of F1 action!

F1 returns to Spa this weekend for the Belgian GP

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Belgian Grand Prix?

Channel 4 will show highlights from the sprint race and qualifying in one bumper package on Saturday, July 26 at 7:30pm.

Highlights from Sunday's grand prix will be shown at 6:30pm, with coverage provided by Lee McKenzie, Mark Webber, Alice Powell and Lawrence Barretto.

If you miss any of the action from the sprint weekend, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

