Red Bull DENIED F1 emergency help

Red Bull have no lifeline to fall back on in 2026, after F1 engine manufacturer Honda confirmed they will not help the Milton Keynes-based outfit out next season.

At the end of 2025, Red Bull and Honda will part ways after enjoying a seven-year partnership and plenty of championship success.

Together, Red Bull and Honda have achieved four world drivers’ championships with Max Verstappen and two constructors’ titles; but Red Bull will use their own power units from next season and instead collaborate with American automotive giants Ford.

However, if the Red Bull Powertrains project is not ready for 2026, there has been speculation that they may have to use a Honda power unit.

Speaking to Japanese publication Auto Sport, however, Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe has denied that this will be the case, and has ruled out the possibility of there being any emergency help for Red Bull.

"That is not possible at all," he confirmed. "Even if we were asked to do it now, it would be too late to make it in time for 2026. The chances are zero."

Honda will partner with Aston Martin in 2026

Will Honda remain in F1 for 2026?

Honda will still supply engines in F1 for the 2026 season and beyond, enticed by the new engine regulations, and will partner Aston Martin.

In 2026, 100 per cent sustainable fuels will be used and F1 engines will see a 50/50 split between electric power and an internal combustion engine.

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe explained that F1's new regulations were in line with their own brand ethos, and stated that they were encouraged by the sport's commitment to sustainability.

Earlier this year, the FIA flirted with the idea of a return to V10 engines, causing concern for the likes of Honda and Audi whose commitment to F1 in the long-term was linked to the new regulations already set for 2026.

However, after a meeting in Bahrain, the FIA confirmed there would be no such plans before 2029, and that sustainability will be at the heart of any future regulation changes. F1 needs at least four different engine manufacturers to vote in favour of changing the regulations.

