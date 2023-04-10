Horner slates 'LUDICROUS' F1 decision as Wolff concedes 'mind-boggling' Red Bull advantage – GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Horner slates 'LUDICROUS' F1 decision as Wolff concedes 'mind-boggling' Red Bull advantage – GPFans F1 Recap
F1 will trial an exciting new sprint race format at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix but not everyone is pleased, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner labelling the decision 'ludicrous'.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff concedes 'mind-boggling' Red Bull advantage
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has described Red Bull's DRS advantage as 'mind-boggling'.
➡️ READ MORE
'I cannot have that' – Steiner pinpoints moment he decided to DROP Mick Schumacher
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has pinpointed the moment when the knew he wouldn't retain Mick Schumacher, citing an incident at the Japanese Grand Prix as the tipping point for the German.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton unveils ideas for making the most of 'SUPER FUN' sprint races
Lewis Hamilton has welcomed the proposed sprint race changes with open arms, claiming that the idea of having a second qualifying session is 'super fun' – and has plenty more of his own to make the most of sprints moving forward.
➡️ READ MORE
Why Chinese GP decision could prove CRUCIAL in title race
As Formula 1 settles into its record-breaking 23-race season, there remains a notable absence for the fourth consecutive year – China still is not welcoming F1 back to Shanghai.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen in hilarious BUNNY EARS pic at Easter bash with Kelly Piquet
When not dominating the track this season, reigning world champion Max Verstappen has been spending quality time with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet.
➡️ READ MORE