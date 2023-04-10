Chris Deeley

Monday 10 April 2023 23:35 - Updated: 00:21

F1 will trial an exciting new sprint race format at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix but not everyone is pleased, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner labelling the decision 'ludicrous'.

Wolff concedes 'mind-boggling' Red Bull advantage

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has described Red Bull's DRS advantage as 'mind-boggling'.

'I cannot have that' – Steiner pinpoints moment he decided to DROP Mick Schumacher

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has pinpointed the moment when the knew he wouldn't retain Mick Schumacher, citing an incident at the Japanese Grand Prix as the tipping point for the German.

Hamilton unveils ideas for making the most of 'SUPER FUN' sprint races

Lewis Hamilton has welcomed the proposed sprint race changes with open arms, claiming that the idea of having a second qualifying session is 'super fun' – and has plenty more of his own to make the most of sprints moving forward.

Why Chinese GP decision could prove CRUCIAL in title race

As Formula 1 settles into its record-breaking 23-race season, there remains a notable absence for the fourth consecutive year – China still is not welcoming F1 back to Shanghai.

Max Verstappen in hilarious BUNNY EARS pic at Easter bash with Kelly Piquet

When not dominating the track this season, reigning world champion Max Verstappen has been spending quality time with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet.

