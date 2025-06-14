F1 teams notified of LATE substitution in official Canadian Grand Prix FIA announcement

The FIA have officially confirmed a late change to the F1 Canadian Grand Prix lineup for the weekend to the teams.

In an official document, the F1 governing body have laid down in stone a 'steward substitution', with Derek Warwick being removed and replaced by Enrique Bernoldi.

Warwick has been suspended from duty this weekend after 'unauthorised comments' to the media, providing quotes to a betting company that were then sent on to a handful of media outlets allowing them to use the quotes with credit to the gambling site(s).

Johnny Herbert departed his stewarding role earlier this year amid ongoing controversy over his own links with gambling sites, with complaints about his singling out of Max Verstappen for criticism.

FIA: New steward will operate remotely from Geneva

The FIA document released on Saturday read: "In accordance with Article 11.9.3.q of the FIA International Sporting Code, the appointed Driver Steward being unavailable, Enrique Bernoldi is substituted as the Driver Steward for the remainder of the Event and will operate remotely from the FIA Remote Operations Centre in Geneva."

They had previously said: "After discussion, Derek acknowledges that his comments were ill-advised in his role as an FIA steward and has apologised. Derek will resume his duties as a steward in the forthcoming Austrian Grand Prix."

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle went out of his way to support Warwick on social media after the decision was announced, writing: "Derek Warwick is one of the most genuine and passionate people and racers I have ever known.

"He is a salt of the earth genuine guy. He’s done so much for young racers and motorsport in general. Not least as an FIA Steward. He has my absolute support and friendship until my last breath."

