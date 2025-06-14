Official FIA announcement confirms MULTIPLE changes at Canadian Grand Prix

An official FIA announcement has revealed a number of changes to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

F1 has arrived in Montreal for the 10th round of the season, with McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris looking to continue their dominance over the rest of the field.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (previously known as the Ile Notre-Dame Circuit) has been on the F1 calendar since 1978 - barring a few years here and there due to unforeseen circumstances.

It is an iconic track, and has several features that make it a real challenge for drivers, including the Wall of Champions at the exit of Turns 13 and 14 which has swallowed up a number of world champions, hence its name.

Now, an official FIA announcement has revealed that drainage at this chicane has been improved, as one of a number of changes that have been made to the track since the 2024 edition of the Canadian GP.

On top of improved drainage at turns two, eight, 10 and 13, a run-off area has been regraded at the turn eight and nine apex, and the width of the white lines at turns four, eight and 14 have been realigned, which may alter track limit infringements.

The concrete wall at Turn 10 has also been extended, as an improved safety measure for drivers and fans.

F1 ventures to North America

The position of the Canadian GP on this year's calendar is slightly confusing, falling in the middle of the European leg of the schedule.

It's something that has been addressed for 2026, to help minimise travel and the effects that the sport has on the environment.

The Canadian GP will take place at the end of May, while Monaco will be moved forwards to June, keeping all of the European races together from June-September.

The 2026 schedule was announced earlier this week, with Madrid the only new track to be joining the calendar, in place of the iconic Imola race.

