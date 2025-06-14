Official FIA announcement confirms MULTIPLE changes at Canadian Grand Prix
Official FIA announcement confirms MULTIPLE changes at Canadian Grand Prix
An official FIA announcement has revealed a number of changes to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix.
F1 has arrived in Montreal for the 10th round of the season, with McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris looking to continue their dominance over the rest of the field.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star summoned at Canadian Grand Prix as FIA disqualification verdict issued
The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (previously known as the Ile Notre-Dame Circuit) has been on the F1 calendar since 1978 - barring a few years here and there due to unforeseen circumstances.
It is an iconic track, and has several features that make it a real challenge for drivers, including the Wall of Champions at the exit of Turns 13 and 14 which has swallowed up a number of world champions, hence its name.
Now, an official FIA announcement has revealed that drainage at this chicane has been improved, as one of a number of changes that have been made to the track since the 2024 edition of the Canadian GP.
On top of improved drainage at turns two, eight, 10 and 13, a run-off area has been regraded at the turn eight and nine apex, and the width of the white lines at turns four, eight and 14 have been realigned, which may alter track limit infringements.
The concrete wall at Turn 10 has also been extended, as an improved safety measure for drivers and fans.
F1 ventures to North America
The position of the Canadian GP on this year's calendar is slightly confusing, falling in the middle of the European leg of the schedule.
It's something that has been addressed for 2026, to help minimise travel and the effects that the sport has on the environment.
The Canadian GP will take place at the end of May, while Monaco will be moved forwards to June, keeping all of the European races together from June-September.
The 2026 schedule was announced earlier this week, with Madrid the only new track to be joining the calendar, in place of the iconic Imola race.
READ MORE: FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Why did FIA suspend F1 race steward Derek Warwick?
- 18 minutes ago
Red Bull drop stunning new livery at Canadian Grand Prix
- 35 minutes ago
The 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start times, schedule & how to watch FREE on TV
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: FIA issue Canadian GP suspension as George Russell handed punishment verdict
- 2 hours ago
Official FIA announcement confirms MULTIPLE changes at Canadian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 stars return confirmed for Canadian Grand Prix after double absence
- 3 hours ago
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
- 6 june