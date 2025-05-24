Here's how you can watch highlights of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.

Formula 1 heads to Monte Carlo for the eighth round of the 2025 world championship, which also marks the 75th anniversary of the sport's first season back in 1950.

From that first season in 1950, there are only four tracks that remain on the F1 calendar today, Spa Francorchamps, Silverstone, Monza and Monaco, highlighting the iconic nature of the street circuit.

Last year, Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc secured an emotional victory at his home track, but this year the likes of Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen will surely be the favourites amid their enthralling championship battle.

Piastri leads his team-mate Norris by 13 points in the drivers' standings, while Verstappen is also lurking, just nine points further back from Norris' points tally and 22 points behind leader Piastri.

Here is how you can watch all competitive sessions from the Monaco Grand Prix for free, in what is set to be a huge weekend of F1 action!

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Monaco Grand Prix?

Highlights of Saturday's vitally important qualifying session will air on Channel 4 at 6:30pm BST on Saturday evening, allowing fans the chance to catch up on the action.

That highlights package will be a 90-minute show, before a two-hour-and-a-half bumper show on Sunday, where Steve Jones will present highlights of Sunday's main event at 6:30pm BST.

If you miss any of the action from the weekend, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

