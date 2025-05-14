close global

Verstappen drops abrupt Red Bull message as star tipped for replacement - F1 Recap

Max Verstappen has suggested he doesn't want to challenge for anything other than a win in Formula 1, sending a clear message to Red Bull after their recent dip in form.

Alpine driver replacement 'unacceptable' as Gasly tipped to be at risk

Alpine's decision to replace one of their drivers with just six races in the books has been branded 'unacceptable' by an ex-Formula 1 star who claims another driver is already at risk.

Perez F1 return handed major BOOST by team chief

Sergio Perez's chances of returning to Formula 1 have been given a huge boost after a team chief admitted he is being 'considered' for a seat.

Adrian Newey Aston Martin impact revealed after DISMAL season start

The impact that Formula 1 design guru Adrian Newey has had on his new Aston Martin team has been revealed after joining the Silverstone outfit back in March.

Every F1 driver competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2025

The star-studded entry list for this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans has been revealed, and it includes a host of familiar faces from the world of Formula 1.

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Verstappen drops abrupt Red Bull message as star tipped for replacement - F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Lewis Hamilton left 'unhappy' after F1 trip with George Russell

  • 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Sebastian Vettel pays tribute to Daniel Ricciardo for stunning Red Bull comeback

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen issues Red Bull ultimatum

  • Yesterday 20:59
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton struggling at Ferrari as ‘tense’ meeting revealed

  • Yesterday 20:47
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton handed Ferrari BOOING verdict after major team snub

  • Yesterday 19:48
F1 Standings

