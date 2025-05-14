Verstappen drops abrupt Red Bull message as star tipped for replacement - F1 Recap
Verstappen drops abrupt Red Bull message as star tipped for replacement - F1 Recap
Max Verstappen has suggested he doesn't want to challenge for anything other than a win in Formula 1, sending a clear message to Red Bull after their recent dip in form.
➡️ READ MORE
Alpine driver replacement 'unacceptable' as Gasly tipped to be at risk
Alpine's decision to replace one of their drivers with just six races in the books has been branded 'unacceptable' by an ex-Formula 1 star who claims another driver is already at risk.
➡️ READ MORE
Perez F1 return handed major BOOST by team chief
Sergio Perez's chances of returning to Formula 1 have been given a huge boost after a team chief admitted he is being 'considered' for a seat.
➡️ READ MORE
Adrian Newey Aston Martin impact revealed after DISMAL season start
The impact that Formula 1 design guru Adrian Newey has had on his new Aston Martin team has been revealed after joining the Silverstone outfit back in March.
➡️ READ MORE
Every F1 driver competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2025
The star-studded entry list for this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans has been revealed, and it includes a host of familiar faces from the world of Formula 1.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen drops abrupt Red Bull message as star tipped for replacement - F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton left 'unhappy' after F1 trip with George Russell
- 2 hours ago
Sebastian Vettel pays tribute to Daniel Ricciardo for stunning Red Bull comeback
- 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen issues Red Bull ultimatum
- Yesterday 20:59
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton struggling at Ferrari as ‘tense’ meeting revealed
- Yesterday 20:47
Lewis Hamilton handed Ferrari BOOING verdict after major team snub
- Yesterday 19:48
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul