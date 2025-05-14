Perez F1 return handed major BOOST by team chief

Sergio Perez's chances of returning to Formula 1 have been given a huge boost after a team chief admitted he is being 'considered' for a seat.

Perez is spending this season on the sidelines having been axed by Red Bull at the end of 2024, but is far from done with the sport.

And he has received some encouraging news after it was revealed that the Mexican is part of a three-man shortlist under consideration to earn a spot at Cadillac, who will become the 11th team on the grid next year.

Speaking on the Fox Sports Pit Talk podcast, Cadillac advisor Mario Andretti said: "All I can tell you is that he’s certainly one of the drivers that’s being considered.

"He has to be. I cannot divulge as to where we are with any commitment whatsoever.

"I think we want to keep that luxury to ourselves until we feel that we have scanned the entire spectrum of availability, I think that’s a prudent thing to do."

Cadillac chief reveals 'conversations'

The 85-year-old admitted that there are not many high-profile names to choose from, but is confident that the team will make the right choice.

"The choice is somewhat limited," he said. "Let’s face it, a lot of the great talents are already under contract.

“Fortunately, still there are a few out there… three or four; I’ll say maybe three that certainly deserve consideration, and all of this is being looked upon very seriously.

"There are some conversations going on somewhere and in some other place, that’s as much as I can tell you to be fair to everyone."

Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas and former Red Bull star Daniel Ricciardo have also been mentioned as potential options.

It remains to be seen whether the squad opt to go with two experienced drivers behind the wheel, or put their trust in at least one rookie.

Team principal Graeme Lowdon has previously said he would ideally like to have one American driver on the grid, with IndyCar racer Colton Herta one of the favourites.

