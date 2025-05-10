McLaren flooded with bizarre Lando Norris requests

McLaren have been flooded with bizarre fan requests over the treatment of star Formula 1 driver Lando Norris.

The papaya outfit boasts a stellar lineup in Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri, who has now claimed the last three grand prix victories, overtaking the British racer in total career wins.

After taking him the top spot on the podium at the Saudi Arabian GP in April, Piastri was not only level with Norris for grand prix wins but had also overtaken him to take the lead in the drivers' championship. The Aussie racer then joined an illustrious list of F1 legends by taking home three victories in a row for McLaren at Miami, a feat only achieved by Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen and Alain Prost before him.

As F1 heads to Imola for the seventh round of the season at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix next weekend, questions are starting to surface over if and when the British racing team will decide which of their drivers to back for the championship this year.

Norris superfans demand fair F1 treatment

The 25-year-old British racer was billed as the main championship contender in 2024 and at one point it appeared as though it wasn't out of the question for Norris to catch reigning champion Max Verstappen in the standings.

In reality, however, Norris was fighting for P2 in the drivers' championship and actually much more at risk of dropping down to P3 after a late-season boost in form for Ferrari and their driver Charles Leclerc.

Both McLaren and their driver held off Ferrari and after a fight down to the wire, earned their first constructors' victory in 26 years, whilst Norris held on to his P2 in the drivers' title fight.

McLaren's significant improvement in form over the past year has now made them the team to beat, toppling Red Bull off the top spot after dominating the sport since 2022.

Despite Norris being in the best position he ever has been during his career with McLaren F1 team, his legion of passionate supporters have taken it upon themselves to contact McLaren, with a number of fans taking to social media to share screenshots of email complaints sent to the Woking-based outfit over the 'unfair treatment of Lando Norris'.

One example read: "As a long-time supporter of McLaren and an admirer of your legacy in motorsport, I feel compelled to express my profound disappointment and frustration regarding the recent treatment of Lando Norris, both internally and publicly."

The team have not responded to the overwhelming fan outburst, but both McLaren and Norris will likely be focused entirely on bringing home a second consecutive championship in the constructors' standings on top of fighting for the drivers' title for either Norris or Piastri to claim for the first time in their career.

