F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
Qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix main race takes place today (Saturday, May 3), following an intense sprint race schedule.
The very nature of a sprint weekend has meant there have already been two competitive sessions before we get to grand prix qualifying, with just one practice session before that on Friday.
Now, attention is switching to the full-length race, with reigning champion Max Verstappen attempting to claim a third pole position in the last four races.
Oscar Piastri leads the drivers' championship, with team-mate Lando Norris and Verstappen attempting to chase him down, but Norris' recent qualifying woes need to be banished if he is to have a chance of claiming his first race win since the 2025 season-opener in Australia.
The British racer heads to a circuit as the defending race winner for the first time in his career, after claiming his first GP victory this time last year around the Miami International Autodrome.
Another F1 superstar attempting to overturn some recent dismal qualifying performances is Lewis Hamilton, who has been outqualified by Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc on four occasions out of five in 2025, and currently sits down in seventh in the drivers' championship.
What time is qualifying on today?
Miami Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, May 3 2025
The qualifying session in Miami kicks off today at 4pm local time (EDT).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (EDT): 4pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 9pm Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST): 10pm Saturday
United States (CDT): 3pm Saturday
United States (PDT): 1pm Saturday
Australia (AEST): 6am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 4am Sunday
Australia (ACST): 5:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST): 2pm Saturday
Japan (JST): 5am Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 10pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 11pm Saturday
India (IST): 1:30am Sunday
Brazil (BRT): 5pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT): 4am Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 11pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST): 11pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 12am Sunday
How to watch the Miami Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen handed official verdict as FIA announce punishment over 'dangerous' incident
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 54 minutes ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Miami Grand Prix FREE
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen handed official verdict as FIA announce punishment over 'dangerous' incident
- 2 hours ago
Stewards intervene as FIA announce punishment over ‘dangerous’ Miami Grand Prix incident
- 2 hours ago
F1 Sprint Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV
- 3 hours ago
FIA announce change to Max Verstappen’s car at Miami Grand Prix
- Today 08:57
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun