F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

Qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix main race takes place today (Saturday, May 3), following an intense sprint race schedule.

The very nature of a sprint weekend has meant there have already been two competitive sessions before we get to grand prix qualifying, with just one practice session before that on Friday.

Now, attention is switching to the full-length race, with reigning champion Max Verstappen attempting to claim a third pole position in the last four races.

Oscar Piastri leads the drivers' championship, with team-mate Lando Norris and Verstappen attempting to chase him down, but Norris' recent qualifying woes need to be banished if he is to have a chance of claiming his first race win since the 2025 season-opener in Australia.

The British racer heads to a circuit as the defending race winner for the first time in his career, after claiming his first GP victory this time last year around the Miami International Autodrome.

Another F1 superstar attempting to overturn some recent dismal qualifying performances is Lewis Hamilton, who has been outqualified by Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc on four occasions out of five in 2025, and currently sits down in seventh in the drivers' championship.

What time is qualifying on today?

Miami Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, May 3 2025

The qualifying session in Miami kicks off today at 4pm local time (EDT).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (EDT): 4pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 9pm Saturday

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 10pm Saturday

United States (CDT): 3pm Saturday

United States (PDT): 1pm Saturday

Australia (AEST): 6am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 4am Sunday

Australia (ACST): 5:30am Sunday

Mexico (CST): 2pm Saturday

Japan (JST): 5am Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 10pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 11pm Saturday

India (IST): 1:30am Sunday

Brazil (BRT): 5pm Saturday

Singapore (SGT): 4am Sunday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 11pm Saturday

Turkey (EEST): 11pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 12am Sunday



How to watch the Miami Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

