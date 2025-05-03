F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after official FIA announcement

The FIA have confirmed that the start of qualifying will be delayed after a chaotic sprint race on Saturday at the Miami Grand Prix.

Heavy rain ensured that the start of the sprint race was delayed by 30 minutes, with a red flag deployed after the grid attempted a couple of formation laps.

The hold-up before the start of the sprint race has resulted in qualifying being delayed by 15 minutes, with the session originally meant to start at 4pm (local time) and will now begin at 4:15pm.

F1's delay also produced a knock on effect for the support series' in Miami this weekend, with F1 Academy's race start pushed back to 3:45pm thus explaining why qualifying's start time has been changed.

Chaos at Miami Grand Prix causes delays

The delay will come as good news to Charles Leclerc, who will have more time to prepare after he crashed his Ferrari before the sprint race even began and was unable to compete.

Despite driving slowly, Leclerc aquaplaned on his intermediate tyres where he collided straight into the barriers and suffered damage to his rear wing.

Meanwhile, his team-mate Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a P3 finish during the Miami sprint, after a late safety car benefitted the champion who had pitted early.

Max Verstappen had a less enjoyable sprint race where a pit lane incident with Kimi Antonelli resulted in a 10-second time penalty for an unsafe release, relegating the champion down to last of the 17 finishers.

