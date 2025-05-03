F1 Sprint Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV

The first of two races at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, May 3), with the sprint race set to test drivers' skills over 100km.

Taking place over 19 laps (or 60 minutes if there are red flags or safety cars) the sprint race is a third of the main grand prix distance, with the full-length race taking place on Sunday.

The sprint race weekend means there is just one practice session, while there are a maximum of 33 points available for drivers to boost their position in the drivers' championship.

Heading into the weekend, Oscar Piastri currently holds a 10-point advantage over McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in the drivers' championship, with the papaya outfit still 77 points ahead of Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

A victory for Piastri in both races at the Miami International Autodrome would give him a very healthy advantage at the top of the standings with six races gone, while the weekend is a huge opportunity for one of his rivals to close the gap.

Mercedes also have a good chance to optimise a historic first pole of Kimi Antonelli's career, with the 18-year-old Silver Arrows star leading the pack for the Miami GP sprint.

His predecessor Lewis Hamilton won the first sprint race of the season in China with Ferrari. The 40-year-old will be hoping to find that form again this weekend following some pretty dismal main race performances over the last few weeks.

Here are the all-important timings for the sprint race!

Miami Grand Prix Sprint - Saturday, May 3, 2025

The second sprint race of the season at the Miami GP kicks off today, Saturday, May 3, at 12pm local time (EDT).

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (EDT): 12pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 5pm Saturday

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 6pm Saturday

United States (CDT): 11am Saturday

United States (PDT): 9am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 2am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 12am Sunday

Australia (ACST): 1:30am Sunday

Mexico (CST): 10am Saturday

Japan (JST): 1am Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 6pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 7pm Saturday

China (CST): 12am Sunday

India (IST): 9:30pm Saturday

Brazil (BRT): 1pm Saturday

Singapore (SGT): 12am Sunday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 7pm Saturday

Turkey (EEST): 7pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 8pm Saturday



How to watch the Miami Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

