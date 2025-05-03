F1 Sprint Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV
The first of two races at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, May 3), with the sprint race set to test drivers' skills over 100km.
Taking place over 19 laps (or 60 minutes if there are red flags or safety cars) the sprint race is a third of the main grand prix distance, with the full-length race taking place on Sunday.
The sprint race weekend means there is just one practice session, while there are a maximum of 33 points available for drivers to boost their position in the drivers' championship.
Heading into the weekend, Oscar Piastri currently holds a 10-point advantage over McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in the drivers' championship, with the papaya outfit still 77 points ahead of Mercedes in the constructors' championship.
A victory for Piastri in both races at the Miami International Autodrome would give him a very healthy advantage at the top of the standings with six races gone, while the weekend is a huge opportunity for one of his rivals to close the gap.
Mercedes also have a good chance to optimise a historic first pole of Kimi Antonelli's career, with the 18-year-old Silver Arrows star leading the pack for the Miami GP sprint.
His predecessor Lewis Hamilton won the first sprint race of the season in China with Ferrari. The 40-year-old will be hoping to find that form again this weekend following some pretty dismal main race performances over the last few weeks.
Here are the all-important timings for the sprint race!
Miami Grand Prix Sprint - Saturday, May 3, 2025
The second sprint race of the season at the Miami GP kicks off today, Saturday, May 3, at 12pm local time (EDT).
Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (EDT): 12pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 5pm Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST): 6pm Saturday
United States (CDT): 11am Saturday
United States (PDT): 9am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 2am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 12am Sunday
Australia (ACST): 1:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST): 10am Saturday
Japan (JST): 1am Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 6pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 7pm Saturday
China (CST): 12am Sunday
India (IST): 9:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT): 1pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT): 12am Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 7pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST): 7pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 8pm Saturday
How to watch the Miami Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
