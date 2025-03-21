F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
Lewis Hamilton will start from pole position in Saturday's Chinese Grand Prix sprint race according to the official provisional starting grid after a stunning qualifying session on Friday.
The new Ferrari driver edged out Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri by less than a tenth of a second to set the fastest time of the session, and set a new lap record at the Shanghai International Circuit.
Charles Leclerc was in danger of dropping down the standings when he was summoned to the stewards over a possible penalty for 'driving unnecessarily slowly', but the FIA have since decided to take no further action.
Last weekend's race winner Lando Norris will start down in sixth after a disappointing SQ3, which saw him run wide at a key corner and spoil what could have been a pole-clinching lap.
F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid
1. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - 1:30.849sec
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.018sec
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.080sec
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.208sec
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.320sec
6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.544sec
7. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.889sec
8. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +0.924sec
9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.003sec
10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.133sec
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
12. Ollie Bearman [Haas]
13. Carlos Sainz [Williams]
14. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber]
15. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls]
16. Jack Doohan [Alpine]
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
18. Esteban Ocon [Haas]
19. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]
20. Liam Lawson [Red Bull]
What time is the F1 race on today?
Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race - Saturday, March 22 2025
Local time (CST): 11am Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT): 3am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 4am Saturday
United States (EST): 11pm Friday
United States (CST): 10pm Friday
United States (PST): 8pm Friday
Australia (AEDT): 2pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 11am Saturday
Australia (ACDT): 1:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 9pm Saturday
Japan (JST): 12pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 5am Saturday
Egypt (EET): 5am Saturday
China (CST): 11am Saturday
India (IST): 8:30am Saturday
Brazil (BRT): 12am Saturday
Singapore (SGT): 11am Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 6am Saturday
Turkey (EEST): 6am Saturday
