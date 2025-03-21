F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

Lewis Hamilton will start from pole position in Saturday's Chinese Grand Prix sprint race according to the official provisional starting grid after a stunning qualifying session on Friday.

The new Ferrari driver edged out Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri by less than a tenth of a second to set the fastest time of the session, and set a new lap record at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Charles Leclerc was in danger of dropping down the standings when he was summoned to the stewards over a possible penalty for 'driving unnecessarily slowly', but the FIA have since decided to take no further action.

Last weekend's race winner Lando Norris will start down in sixth after a disappointing SQ3, which saw him run wide at a key corner and spoil what could have been a pole-clinching lap.

F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid

1. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - 1:30.849sec

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.018sec

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.080sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.208sec

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.320sec

6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.544sec

7. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.889sec

8. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +0.924sec

9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.003sec

10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.133sec

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

12. Ollie Bearman [Haas]

13. Carlos Sainz [Williams]

14. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber]

15. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls]

16. Jack Doohan [Alpine]

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

18. Esteban Ocon [Haas]

19. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]

20. Liam Lawson [Red Bull]



What time is the F1 race on today?

Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race - Saturday, March 22 2025

Local time (CST): 11am Saturday

United Kingdom (GMT): 3am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 4am Saturday

United States (EST): 11pm Friday

United States (CST): 10pm Friday

United States (PST): 8pm Friday

Australia (AEDT): 2pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 11am Saturday

Australia (ACDT): 1:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 9pm Saturday

Japan (JST): 12pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 5am Saturday

Egypt (EET): 5am Saturday

China (CST): 11am Saturday

India (IST): 8:30am Saturday

Brazil (BRT): 12am Saturday

Singapore (SGT): 11am Saturday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 6am Saturday

Turkey (EEST): 6am Saturday



