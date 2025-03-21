F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton facing Chinese GP setback as FIA inspection confirmed
Lewis Hamilton could experience further disappointment at the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend.
FIA McLaren inspection confirmed as new rule announced
It has been confirmed that McLaren were subject to an FIA inspection at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix before new rules were announced ahead of the second round of 2025 this weekend.
Wolff's FIA president bid hits huge stumbling block
Former racing driver and F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff could face a major hurdle should she launch an official bid to run for FIA president.
F1 Sprint races: How do they work and are there changes for 2025?
The 2025 Formula 1 season will see the return of the Sprint format at the Chinese Grand Prix ahead of an updated calendar for this year's campaign.
Eddie Jordan and his Rock and Roll team were so iconic they nearly signed an F1 legend
Following the sad news that former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has passed away, GPFans reflects on the charismatic legend's career and how he shaped the sport's history with his keen eye for some of the greatest talents in F1 history.
