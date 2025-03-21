close global

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton facing Chinese GP setback as FIA inspection confirmed

Lewis Hamilton could experience further disappointment at the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA McLaren inspection confirmed as new rule announced

It has been confirmed that McLaren were subject to an FIA inspection at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix before new rules were announced ahead of the second round of 2025 this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff's FIA president bid hits huge stumbling block

Former racing driver and F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff could face a major hurdle should she launch an official bid to run for FIA president.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Sprint races: How do they work and are there changes for 2025?

The 2025 Formula 1 season will see the return of the Sprint format at the Chinese Grand Prix ahead of an updated calendar for this year's campaign.

➡️ READ MORE

Eddie Jordan and his Rock and Roll team were so iconic they nearly signed an F1 legend

Following the sad news that former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has passed away, GPFans reflects on the charismatic legend's career and how he shaped the sport's history with his keen eye for some of the greatest talents in F1 history.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 News Today: Verstappen’s Red Bull exit date revealed as FIA protest ramps up
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen’s Red Bull exit date revealed as FIA protest ramps up

  • Yesterday 17:25
F1 News Today: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result

  • March 19, 2025 16:02

Latest News

Chinese Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Late red flag at Chinese Grand Prix after Ferrari star spins off track

  • 2 hours ago
Chinese Grand Prix

McLaren in Chinese Grand Prix curfew breach as FIA issue official ruling

  • 26 minutes ago
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Shanghai

  • 48 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton facing Chinese GP setback as FIA inspection confirmed

  • 1 hour ago
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV

  • 1 hour ago
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2025

F1 Standings

