Mercedes F1 star George Russell subject to 'extensive' FIA inspection

Mercedes star George Russell was the subject of an 'extensive' FIA inspection at the Australian Grand Prix, it has been announced ahead of the Chinese GP.

Russell and Kimi Antonelli fired Mercedes to a strong start to the season, finishing third and fourth respectively in Melbourne to take an early joint-lead at the top of the constructors' championship.

Out of the top 10 drivers in Australia, Russell's car was chosen at random for a routine physical inspection following the conclusion of the race, focused on the throttle pedal assembly of the W16.

The Brackley outfit will be hoping to build on their strong first race result at round two in China, as Formula 1 heads to the Shanghai International Circuit.

Russell's Mercedes checks

Now, the FIA have confirmed in an official document at the Chinese GP that Russell's car complied with the sporting regulations following the inspections in Australia.

Russell is hoping to challenge Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the victory once again in China, with Mercedes potentially looking like the second-fastest team in the early part of the season.

Russell has been promoted to a team leader role following Hamilton's departure, with his new team-mate being 18-year-old Italian Antonelli.

The FIA revealed in an official statement ahead of the Chinese GP exactly which parts of Russell's W16 were focused on in the 'extensive' inspections: "Subject to these physical inspections was the throttle pedal assembly including all attached sensors including their identification, their connection to the SECU, their homologation status, the data logging of signals, calibrations and shaping map used by the SECU.

"Configurations and data analysis for the throttle pedal signals adaption strategy running in the SECU and the declaration of the control sensors" were also inspected with no issues noted.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen’s Red Bull exit date revealed as FIA protest ramps up

Related