F1 Practice Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 heads across the pond for the sixth round of the 2025 season at the Miami Grand Prix - where the drivers may have to contend with unpredictable weather conditions ahead of the sprint weekend.

The action at Miami International Autodrome will kick off with the first and only practice session on Friday before sprint qualifying, followed by the second sprint race of the season on Saturday ahead of qualifying for the main event. Sunday will then see the stars of the grid take to the track for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

It was Oscar Piastri who got the better of reigning champion Max Verstappen last time out in Jeddah where he earned his fifth career win.

As a result, the Aussie star now leads the drivers' championship and is tied with papaya team-mate Lando Norris for grand prix victories

The Dutchman cut a miserable figure after the chequered flag was waved in Jeddah having been handed a five-second penalty by the stewards for a lap one incident with Piastri, with the verdict remaining a hot topic heading into round six.

F1 Practice times - Miami Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, May 2, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (EDT) ahead of the all-important sprint qualifying later on at 4:30pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Miami Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, May 2 2025

Local time (EDT): 12:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 5:30pm Friday

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 6:30pm Friday

United States (CDT): 11:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 9:30am Friday

Australia (AEST): 02:30am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 12:30am Saturday

Australia (ACST): 2am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 10:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 01:30am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 6:30pm Friday

Egypt (EET): 6:30pm Friday

China (CST): 12:30am Saturday

India (IST): 10pm Friday

Brazil (BRT): 13:30pm Friday

Singapore (SGT): 12:30am Saturday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 7:30pm Friday

Turkey (EEST): 7:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 8:30pm Friday



How to watch the Miami Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

