F1 Practice Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 heads across the pond for the sixth round of the 2025 season at the Miami Grand Prix - where the drivers may have to contend with unpredictable weather conditions ahead of the sprint weekend.
The action at Miami International Autodrome will kick off with the first and only practice session on Friday before sprint qualifying, followed by the second sprint race of the season on Saturday ahead of qualifying for the main event. Sunday will then see the stars of the grid take to the track for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.
It was Oscar Piastri who got the better of reigning champion Max Verstappen last time out in Jeddah where he earned his fifth career win.
As a result, the Aussie star now leads the drivers' championship and is tied with papaya team-mate Lando Norris for grand prix victories
The Dutchman cut a miserable figure after the chequered flag was waved in Jeddah having been handed a five-second penalty by the stewards for a lap one incident with Piastri, with the verdict remaining a hot topic heading into round six.
F1 Practice times - Miami Grand Prix
The action will get underway today (Friday, May 2, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (EDT) ahead of the all-important sprint qualifying later on at 4:30pm.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Miami Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, May 2 2025
Local time (EDT): 12:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 5:30pm Friday
Central European Summer Time (CEST): 6:30pm Friday
United States (CDT): 11:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 9:30am Friday
Australia (AEST): 02:30am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 12:30am Saturday
Australia (ACST): 2am Saturday
Mexico (CST): 10:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 01:30am Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 6:30pm Friday
Egypt (EET): 6:30pm Friday
China (CST): 12:30am Saturday
India (IST): 10pm Friday
Brazil (BRT): 13:30pm Friday
Singapore (SGT): 12:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 7:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST): 7:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 8:30pm Friday
How to watch the Miami Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen absent at Miami Grand Prix as Christian Horner blamed for Red Bull exit
