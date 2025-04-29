Horner vs Marko, the inside story as Red Bull rumours swirl

One of Red Bull's most senior figures has addressed rumours of conflict between team principal Christian Horner and Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko.

It has been a challenging start to the 2025 campaign for the energy drink giants, both on and off the track, with speculation growing that tensions within the team have risen to boiling point in recent weeks.

But Red Bull's managing director, Oliver Mintzlaff, has dismissed any notion of a bust-up between Horner and Marko, insisting everyone is on the same page as they look to boost their championship chances this season.

"I have full confidence in every single employee," Mintzlaff told Bild. "This also applies to our management team.

"Helmut and Christian both want maximum success and are doing everything they can to achieve it. We have also discussed this again in the past few days."

Red Bull chiefs set for landmark moment in Miami

Mintzlaff admitted it hasn't been smooth sailing behind the scenes in the Red Bull garage of late, but claimed dealing with adversity was part and parcel of competing at the top level.

"It's clear that every relationship has its ups and downs," he continued. "You mustn't forget that the two of them will have their 400th race together at the next grand prix in Miami.

"Helmut was the one who hired Christian in 2005. The two of them have an incredible amount in common.

"It's clear that with all the pressure, emotions and passion, feelings can sometimes boil over, but then you have to sit down together and discuss it behind closed doors. And that's what we do," he continued.

Heading into Miami, the team trail defending champions McLaren and Mercedes in the constructors' standings, with their chances of regaining their crown after last year's disappointment already all but over.

Reigning drivers' champion Max Verstappen has tasted victory just once in 2025, and is believed to be reconsidering his future with the team, while Yuki Tsunoda has scored just two points in three outings since replacing Liam Lawson earlier in the year.

