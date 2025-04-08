Ricciardo given F1 tribute as Bahrain Grand Prix faces weather concerns - F1 Recap

Sebastian Vettel’s latest Instagram post has paid tribute to Daniel Ricciardo, as the four-time Formula 1 champion continues to catalogue his career highlights on the social media platform.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 stars set for scorching heat at Bahrain Grand Prix

The Formula 1 circus hits Sakhir this week ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2025 F1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 'qualifying championship' statement issued by team principal

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Fred Vasseur believes the destination of this year's championship titles could ultimately be decided by how each team performs in qualifying.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen bids farewell to legendary Red Bull partnership

Red Bull Formula 1 star Max Verstappen has penned a farewell message to Honda following his victory at last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari on sale for eye-watering figure after salesman crashes car

A luxury Ferrari has been put up for sale with an extraordinary price tag attached - despite previously being involved in a bizarre crash.

➡️ READ MORE

Related