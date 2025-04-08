Max Verstappen bids farewell to legendary Red Bull partnership

Red Bull Formula 1 star Max Verstappen has penned a farewell message to Honda following his victory at last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

The Dutchman converted a stunning pole into a maiden win of the campaign in Suzuka, finishing ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, further underlining the fact that he remains F1's man to beat.

Sunday's grand prix marked the final time that Red Bull will be powered by Honda in the Japanese manufacturer's home country, with the partnership set to expire at the end of this season.

And Verstappen paid tribute to the motorsport giant by writing their famous company slogan on his helmet post-race.

It read: "Thank you for everything. The power of dreams," in a classy nod to Honda.

Big changes coming to F1 in 2026

From 2026, Red Bull will switch to an in-house engine division, Red Bull Powertrains, with Ford to come in as a technical partner.

The change coincides with the introduction of new engine regulations from next season, which will see the sport shift towards placing more emphasis on electrical power.

Red Bull will hope to enter that new chapter having regained their constructors' crown, but they have serious work to do in order to wrestle it back from McLaren, who are already 50 points better off after three races.

It's already been a tumultuous campaign for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, who ditched Liam Lawson after just a couple of outings, with Yuki Tsunoda taking his spot.

But the Japanese star had a debut to forget in front of his home fans last weekend, failing to make it out of Q2 on Saturday before finishing outside of the points on race day.

