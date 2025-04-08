Ferrari on sale for eye-watering figure after salesman crashes car

A luxury Ferrari has been put up for sale with an extraordinary price tag attached - despite previously being involved in a bizarre crash.

Any interested parties must fork out in the region of between $2.5-$2.9million USD if they want to take home just one of 213 F40s manufactured by the Italian motorsport icons, with the vehicle now available for purchase online.

Having been completed in October 1990, the car was damaged in a road-testing accident by a former Ferrari salesman, impacting the nose and passenger-side rear corner prior to being delivered to its first owner.

The car was fully restored and has since been treasured by several racing enthusiasts since then, but it is now back on the market, with bidding set to take place throughout April.

A description provided by classic car auctioneer RM Sothesby's read: "Undoubtedly one of the most iconic automobiles ever built by Ferrari, the F40 was the gold standard of performance cars when it was unveiled almost forty years ago, and it still remains a truly thrilling car to behold in all regards today."

Ferrari targeting return to the top of F1

Ferrari remains one of the household names in Formula 1, but has now gone almost two decades without celebrating a championship triumph.

Some of the sport's greatest-ever drivers, including multiple-time world champions Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, have formerly represented the Scuderia.

This year, they have added Lewis Hamilton to a lineup which already includes Charles Leclerc in a bid to fire the team back to the pinnacle of F1.

But it has been an uphill struggle so far in 2025, with neither driver featuring on the podium over the first three grands prix, and the team already a long way behind McLaren in the constructors' standings.

After another frustrating weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix last time out, the team are hoping to bounce back with a strong performance in Bahrain this weekend.

