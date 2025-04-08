Vettel congratulates Ricciardo on F1 achievement in throwback tribute

Sebastian Vettel’s latest Instagram post has paid tribute to Daniel Ricciardo, as the four-time Formula 1 champion continues to catalogue his career highlights on the social media platform.

The German did not have a social media presence until July 2022, where he posted the news of his retirement in a black and white video to his fan base.

Since then, Vettel has used his Instagram to share various initiatives from his ‘Buzzin Corner’ at the Japanese Grand Prix, to his appearance at the Race of Champions earlier this year.

A frequent feature on Vettel’s Instagram are his throwback posts, where he has gradually detailed the course of his career since he joined the social media platform, starting with his karting days and he has now reached his Red Bull championship winning years.

Vettel celebrates former team-mate Ricciardo

Vettel’s most recent post was a celebration of Daniel Ricciardo’s first race win at the 2014 Canadian Grand Prix, when the pair were team-mates after Mark Webber's Red Bull departure.

As Mercedes struggled with reliability, Ricciardo managed to make his way up from sixth to pass Nico Rosberg for the race victory, and Red Bull’s first of the season. Ricciardo would go on to win two more races that year back-to-back in Hungary and Belgium, and beat Vettel to finish third in the drivers’ championship.

Vettel reminisced on the race win via Instagram, posting a series of pictures from the day including one of Vettel dousing Ricciardo in champagne.

The champion captioned the picture with his post-race quotes from the day and wrote: “Congratulations to Daniel for his first win, which is very, very special, so I’m happy for him and happy for the team … It’s nice to be able to finally break through to get a win this year … We are here to keep pushing and to keep doing our best.”

However, the pair would not be team-mates for long with Vettel departing to Ferrari the year after in 2015, where he was unable to secure a fifth world title before his retirement in 2022.

Ricciardo would never realise the potential he displayed in Canada, and whilst he enjoyed an impressive career at Red Bull, he never returned to the previous form he displayed at the team when he left in 2018.

