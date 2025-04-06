close global

Lando Norris handed official FIA verdict as Hamilton left STUNNED at Japanese GP - F1 Recap

Several drivers have been handed an official verdict by the FIA over deleted lap times, including McLaren driver Lando Norris and Red Bull's debutant Yuki Tsunoda.

Lewis Hamilton mesmerised by incredible Japanese Grand Prix display

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been left mesmerised by a stunning showing at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc 'had enough' over Japanese Grand Prix nightmare

Ferrari Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc had a quiet afternoon at the Japanese Grand Prix - but it was in stark contrast to his mood earlier in the weekend.

Tsunoda hints at Verstappen Red Bull lies

New Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda has hinted at taking an independent approach to being Max Verstappen's team-mate, not relying on the four-time champion's feedback about the RB21.

Andretti backs down over Cadillac driver lineup decision

Former Formula 1 champion Mario Andretti has backed down over previous comments about the new Cadillac F1 team requiring an American driver for their debut season.

