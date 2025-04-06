FIA confirm deleted times for Red Bull and McLaren drivers at Japanese Grand Prix

Several drivers have been handed an official verdict by the FIA over deleted lap times, including McLaren driver Lando Norris and Red Bull's debutant Yuki Tsunoda.

Norris managed to bring his car home in second at the Japanese Grand Prix, losing out to Tsunoda's four-time champion team-mate Max Verstappen, but still maintaining his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

The Brit was stuck behind Verstappen for much of the race, tantalisingly close, but not close enough to try and attempt an overtake.

How hard Norris was pushing became evident on the final lap of the race, as he locked up heading into the Turn 17 chicane while trying to brake as late as possible, being forced to cut the corner.

Now, it has been confirmed by the FIA that that particular lap time was deleted for Norris not using the track at that particular corner, with an official document revealing the full list of drivers who experienced lap time deletion throughout the 53-lap race.

Home hero Tsunoda also came a cropper at that corner midway through the race, having his lap time deleted, on his way to a 12th-place finish with his new team.

Tsunoda's debut struggles

Tsunoda replaced Liam Lawson ahead of the Japanese GP, with the New Zealander only lasting two races of the season before being demoted back down into the sister Racing Bulls team.

24-year-old Tsunoda appeared to have good pace in the car throughout the three practice sessions, but only qualified down in 15th, eventually being promoted up to 14th after a three-place grid penalty for Carlos Sainz.

While Tsunoda did recover to 12th and, importantly, finish ahead of his predecessor Lawson, he still finished outside of the points on a day in which his team-mate Verstappen dominated the field to take victory.

Tsunoda's P12 finish was, however, better than any Red Bull driver other than Verstappen has managed in a main race since Sergio Perez's P10 finish at the 2024 Las Vegas GP.

A number of other drivers had struggles with the Turn 17 chicane throughout the Japanese GP, with the official FIA document also revealing that Kimi Antonelli, Carlos Sainz, George Russell and Pierre Gasly all had laps deleted for leaving the track.

