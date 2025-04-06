Tsunoda hints at Verstappen Red Bull lies

New Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda has hinted at taking an independent approach to being Max Verstappen's team-mate, not relying on the four-time champion's feedback about the RB21.

Tsunoda made his debut as Verstappen's team-mate at his home race at the Japanese Grand Prix, having replaced Liam Lawson just two race weekends into the season.

Verstappen has started the season off well, currently sat in second in the drivers' championship, but Lawson was not able to secure a single point across the first two weekends, with Verstappen himself claiming that the car is hard to drive before storming to victory in Japan.

Lots has been made about how Red Bull's car may be set up to favour Verstappen's driving style, with both Sergio Perez and Lawson seemingly unable to extract anywhere near the performance out of the Red Bull machinery as the Dutchman.

Now, Tsunoda has hinted that he will not be trusting Verstappen's feedback on the car, and will instead trust his own judgement.

"When I tap him on the shoulder to ask questions about the car, I don't expect him to tell the truth," Tsunoda revealed to media ahead of the Japanese GP. "I have to discover for myself in the data how he drives, also with the onboards. I have already watched videos of the last three races.

"The thing is that I haven't really felt anything strange about the car. I have to feel it myself and it also depends on the driving style. The car behaves differently."

Is the RB21 undriveable?

Tsunoda went on to describe how he will use his own F1 experience: "As soon as I feel the car, with my five years of experience I have an idea to figure it out and see where I'm still struggling. I don't ask many questions and I'm going to find out with my engineers.

"My race engineer is very helpful and already shared a number of characteristics that don't give the driver much confidence. The information is in my head and it's clear. Then we'll see how it goes."

Verstappen has made his thoughts about the team replacing Lawson so early clear, with the Dutchman hinting that Red Bull need to focus on fixing the issues with their car.

Tsunoda managed a 12th-place finish at the Japanese GP, the best result by a Red Bull driver not named Verstappen since the 2024 Las Vegas GP in November.

