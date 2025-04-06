Lewis Hamilton mesmerised by incredible Japanese Grand Prix display

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been left mesmerised by a stunning showing at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Ferrari star took to the stage in the fan zone early on in the race weekend with new team-mate Charles Leclerc to entertain the huge crowds who had gathered to listen to the Scuderia duo's interview.

Japan is infamous for its passionate F1 fans, but Hamilton needed all the support he could get in Suzuka, after a disappointing start to life as a Ferrari driver.

So far in the 24-race calendar, Ferrari have endured mixed results, going straight from the joy of Hamilton's first win in red in the Chinese GP sprint to a double disqualification for both drivers last time out at the main event, while Hamilton has only picked up seven points from his first three full-length races.

Adorable Suzuka fans capture Hamilton's heart

As Hamilton and Leclerc took to the stage with Ferrari in Suzuka, they were met with a sea of superfans all eager to listen to their interview ahead of Sunday's grand prix.

Amid the interviewer's questions, Hamilton was stopped in his tracks by three adorable mini-mes, with young children dressed in a different race suit - one donning the regular Red Bull suit, another dressed in papaya and finally, the third in Ferrari red, which Hamilton appeared amused by.

The three adorable drivers certainly kept the champion's attention, with the 40-year-old pulling his phone out to capture the moment in the front row of the crowd, with a beaming smile across his face the entire time.

F1 captured the wholesome moment and shared the video of Hamilton's interaction on their 'X' platform with the caption: "Super fans stealing the show."

F1 HEADLINES: Norris car inspection revealed as FIA make race result announcement

Related