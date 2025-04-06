F1 RETURN made after 30-year Suzuka absence - Five things you missed from the Japanese Grand Prix

Never fear, the Japanese Grand Prix was the last time you have to awaken at a horrendously unsociable hour for on-track Formula 1 action if you want to watch it live... until the Las Vegas race weekend rolls around that is.

Here at GPFans, we forgive you for missing out on some of the lesser-known details of the grand prix, drifting off into your cornflakes or even for not bothering to tune it at all.

If you haven't seen by now, four-time champion Max Verstappen stormed to victory once again at Suzuka, and no you didn't wake up in 2023, Red Bull have just decided to finally start working on the car driven by the man who could bring them a fifth consecutive drivers' title this season!

We have rounded up all the sneaky details you may have missed from this weekend's action...

Max Verstappen's Suzuka solution

Can we call this a Verstappen comeback? Maybe. But only time will tell whether the Dutchman has found his form after a tweak to his RB21 because frankly, his track record at the Japanese track is quite something.

As what he described as 'the perfect send-off' to Red Bull's power unit supplier Honda, Verstappen's victory on Sunday marks his fourth consecutive at the circuit, making him the first and only driver to ever do so.

To go one better, the 27-year-old is only one off of matching the record at any track: Ayrton Senna at Monaco (89-93) and Lewis Hamilton at Spain (2017-2021).

Japan hosts F1 return after 30-year absence

The 2025 Japanese GP hosted all 20 drivers of the 2025 grid this weekend but it also welcomed the return of the 'Helicam'.

The mini camera, likely a drone, is used to provide aerial footage of the race or any incidents that occur within it, providing an exclusive close-up look for broadcasters and their viewers.

Aerial footage has not been seen at Suzuka for nearly three decades but it was used once again at the 2025 Japanese GP, with the reason for the comeback believed to be thanks to developments in F1 broadcasting technology and vitally, local airspace restrictions supposedly being lifted.

Birthday blessings skip Oscar Piastri

McLaren star Oscar Piastri has looked strong alongside his papaya team-mate Lando Norris so far this year with both stars looking capable of competing for the driver's title.

Each McLaren driver had a grand prix win under their belt heading into Japan making it entirely likely that Piastri could join an exclusive club of F1 drivers to have won a grand prix on their birthday.

Sadly he failed to do what James Hunt and Jean Alesi previously did but his McLaren team didn't forget about the celebrations, providing a serenade of Happy Birthday, a huge celebration cake and plenty of birthday wishes no doubt.

Alonso on track for championship contention?

Not quite... BUT, the 43-year-old is at least back on the drivers' standings again having failed to finish either of the first two races in his 2025 campaign.

Heading into the Japanese GP the two-time champion was yet to finish a race, completing just 36 laps in total, meaning he was not recorded as a classified finisher this season on the official F1 standings table.

After a P11 finish at Suzuka International Circuit, the Aston Martin star is hardly where he wants to be and is still yet to put any points next to his name in those standings, but at least he's there for good now... small wins!

From one rookie to another

Alonso, a 43-year-old rookie? You'd never believe it. Internet jokes aside there is one genuine rookie we should all be keeping a close eye on for the future and that is Kimi Antonelli.

The Mercedes star had huge shoes to fill when he stepped in as Lewis Hamilton's replacement for the 2025 season but so far in his debut campaign, he has secured points in every event, helping to quietly push Mercedes up to second in the constructors' standings.

The 18-year-old finished P6 in Japan, but after the top three of Verstappen, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc all pitted on the same lap during the grand prix, Antonelli led the race, holding off his predecessor before both he and Hamilton pitted.

The feat officially makes the young Italian racer the youngest driver to lead an F1 race, although he unfortunately couldn't do one better to win the grand prix and steal the title of youngest race winner off of Verstappen (today was his last chance so no more rookie moves for you Antonelli, you're in with the big boys now)!

