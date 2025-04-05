Mercedes F1 star George Russell explains confusing Japanese Grand Prix team radio comment

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has explained his confusing team radio message during preparations for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old has got off to a strong start in Suzuka so far this weekend with two out of the three practice sessions ending with the British racer in the top three fastest drivers, before then outqualifying team-mate Kimi Antonelli to line up fifth at Suzuka.

His Mercedes outfit has also emerged as a surprise contender early on in the season thanks to a fairly impressive showing from new team-mate Kimi Antonelli, with the pair's efforts landing the Silver Arrows in P2 in the constructors' standings heading into the Japanese GP.

During the first practice session of the weekend however, Russell's report over team radio on the performance of his W16 contained some confusing language.

Russell clears up bizarre Mercedes assessment

Assessing the performance of his machinery during the session where he eventually finished third fastest among the pack, Russell took to team radio and caused quite some confusion over his choice of wording.

"Yeah, I feel pretty donkey, but I don't know why... I'm sliding the rear quite a lot," the F1 star said when assessing his performance in the Mercedes.

The clip of Russell's team radio message then gained traction after the first day of on-track action in Japan, causing Mercedes to take to social media to question their No 1 driver over what he meant by the unusual phrase.

In a video posted to Mercedes' account on social media platform 'X', Russell explained: "I actually said 'it feels donkey'."

"Donkey means slow, like donkeys are not fast animals and it's something that I used to say in the go-karting days when the engine wasn't performing very well.

"It's like 'oh I've got a donkey in the back, but then it just sort of, yeah it's been a terminology that I've used before, like it just feels a bit slow.

"We weren't very quick at this time of the session so yeah, it feels pretty donkey, a new one to add to the collection."

George clarifies his ‘feeling donkey’ radio message from yesterday 😅 pic.twitter.com/o2egyhAOoD — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 5, 2025

F1 HEADLINES: FIA PUNISHMENT issued after Hamilton incident as Verstappen also investigated in Japan

Related