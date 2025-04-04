Lewis Hamilton BAFFLED as FIA punish champion at Japanese Grand Prix - F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton and his new race engineer were involved in another bizarre exchange, as the Formula 1 champion was left confused at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton handed FIA punishment at Japanese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton was one of two Formula 1 drivers to be handed an FIA punishment following Friday's practice sessions at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Jack Doohan health update issued after Japanese Grand Prix crash
An update has been issued on the health of Alpine Formula 1 driver Jack Doohan following a massive crash at Suzuka on Friday.
Mercedes break Japanese Grand Prix curfew in official FIA ruling
Mercedes Formula 1 team have been handed an official FIA ruling after breaking curfew at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.
Carlos Sainz issues DAMNING Red Bull verdict
Carlos Sainz has issued a damning verdict on Red Bull, following their axe of Liam Lawson after just two Formula 1 races.
