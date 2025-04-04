close global

Lewis Hamilton BAFFLED as FIA punish champion at Japanese Grand Prix - F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton and his new race engineer were involved in another bizarre exchange, as the Formula 1 champion was left confused at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton handed FIA punishment at Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was one of two Formula 1 drivers to be handed an FIA punishment following Friday's practice sessions at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Jack Doohan health update issued after Japanese Grand Prix crash

An update has been issued on the health of Alpine Formula 1 driver Jack Doohan following a massive crash at Suzuka on Friday.

Mercedes break Japanese Grand Prix curfew in official FIA ruling

Mercedes Formula 1 team have been handed an official FIA ruling after breaking curfew at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz issues DAMNING Red Bull verdict

Carlos Sainz has issued a damning verdict on Red Bull, following their axe of Liam Lawson after just two Formula 1 races.

Hamilton and Ferrari in FIA inspection as F1 star summoned at Japanese GP - F1 Recap
Hamilton and Ferrari in FIA inspection as F1 star summoned at Japanese GP - F1 Recap

  • April 3, 2025 23:43
Tsunoda’s Ricciardo change revealed as Red Bull confirm LEGENDARY return - F1 Recap
Tsunoda’s Ricciardo change revealed as Red Bull confirm LEGENDARY return - F1 Recap

  • April 1, 2025 23:58

Lewis Hamilton BAFFLED as FIA punish champion at Japanese Grand Prix - F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton bewildered after latest Ferrari mistake

  • 2 hours ago
FIA reveal 21-driver entry list at Japanese Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Why are Red Bull racing in white?

  • 3 hours ago
FIA announce Japanese Grand Prix changes after fires break out at Suzuka

  • Yesterday 20:56
Carlos Sainz issues DAMNING Red Bull verdict

  • Yesterday 20:10
F1 Standings

