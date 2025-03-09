Verstappen and Hamilton rivalry set to spark after aggression verdict

A top Formula 1 pundit has weighed in on the recent criticism surrounding defending champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman is putting the final preparations in place ahead of his drivers' title defence, which will get under way later this month at the Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen is aiming to get his campaign off to a positive start in Melbourne as he targets a fifth consecutive world championship.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen clashed repeatedly throughout 2024

George Russell accused the four-time world champion of being a bully

Brundle backs four-time F1 champion

The Red Bull racer overcame a dramatic drop-off in performance midway through last season, at one stage going 10 grands prix without recording a victory.

That slump allowed the likes of McLaren star Lando Norris to mount a surprise challenge, and the Brit looked odds-on to secure a maiden championship before Verstappen's incredible win in Brazil all but guaranteed he would retain his crown.

The 27-year-old was involved in a number of high-profile run-ins with his close friend throughout the season, with tensions reaching boiling point following a collision at the Austrian GP in June.

But while the title rivals did manage to patch things up, Verstappen's driving style also came under severe criticism from George Russell, who accused the four-time champion of being a 'bully'.

Verstappen's willingness to push himself to the edge in order to achieve success resulted in him picking up a number of penalties from the FIA in 2024.

Martin Brundle doesn't see any reason why Verstappen should alter his racing approach

But Sky Sports F1 pundit and commentator Martin Brundle has bad news for anyone hoping the 62-time race winner may change his approach this season.

With one of his career rivals Lewis Hamilton hoping for a fresh title charge at Ferrari, Verstappen's fiery on-track relationship with the British star could spike after their memorable 2021 battle.

"He’ll race exactly the same," said the former F1 racer. "That's how he's hard-wired, that’s why he’s a four-time champion.

“We saw it against Lewis [Hamilton], we saw it more recently against Lando.

“The more tense a championship gets, the more aggressive Max drives, and he's so clever, skilful enough to place the car, he knows the regulations inside out.

“He’s overly aggressive sometimes but he makes it work for him.”

